Lorry fire closes A90 southbound near Ellon

The A90 is closed southbound near Ellon due to a lorry fire.

Firefighters are battling the HGV blaze after being called to the scene at around 11:25am.

Drivers are being warned to expect delays and to avoid the area if possible.

Police officers have confirmed that no-one has been injured by the fire.

Traffic Scotland confirmed on X: “#A90 – South of Ellon (SB) Road CLOSED southbound due to a vehicle fire.

“Police and fire services are aware.

“Road users are advised to find alternative routes at this time.”

Road closed by police as emergency services battle blaze

Police are currently on scene on the A90.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A90 is closed southbound south of Ellon due to a lorry on fire that was reported to police around 11.30am on Thursday, August 8.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are in attendance and there are no injuries. Road users are advised to avoid the area.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service have also been contacted for further information about this incident.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.