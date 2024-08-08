IN PICTURES: Sunshine and smiles as the Big Bounce returns to Aberdeen

It was a day of sunshine and smiles as Aberdeen’s Big Bounce kicked off for the first time at Union Terrace Gardens.

On a glorious day, dozens of families turned out for the Big Bounce hosted to raise funds for Charlie House.

In previous years, the event was staged along the Upperkirkgate.But in a change of venue, this year attractions – which included large inflatables – were dotted around Union Terrace Gardens.

In addition to the bouncy castles, youngsters could have their face painted, join in activities including inflatable axe-throwing, and other carnival-style games.

This year’s event is running from August 8-11.

Money raised from the event will go towards the work of Charlie House and their continued support of those suffering life-limiting conditions.

Our photographer Kath Flannery was at the Big Bounce to capture some of the fun.