IN PICTURES: Sunshine and smiles as the Big Bounce returns to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

IN PICTURES: Sunshine and smiles as the Big Bounce returns to Aberdeen

The family event had kids enjoying the sunny weather at Union Terrace Gardens.

Youngsters jump for joy in Union Terrace Gardens. All images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Youngsters jump for joy in Union Terrace Gardens. All images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
By Jamie Ross

It was a day of sunshine and smiles as Aberdeen’s Big Bounce kicked off for the first time at Union Terrace Gardens.

On a glorious day, dozens of families turned out for the Big Bounce hosted to raise funds for Charlie House.

In previous years, the event was staged along the Upperkirkgate.But in a change of venue, this year attractions – which included large inflatables – were dotted around Union Terrace Gardens.

In addition to the bouncy castles, youngsters could have their face painted, join in activities including inflatable axe-throwing, and other carnival-style games.

This year’s event is running from August 8-11.

Money raised from the event will go towards the work of Charlie House and their continued support of those suffering life-limiting conditions.

Our photographer Kath Flannery was at the Big Bounce to capture some of the fun.

Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen is set up for the Big Bounce.
Hannah Stark and Chiara Morrocco with Cinderella.
Youngsters play on one of the inflatables.
Children have fun at the Big Bounce in Aberdeen.
Kath Flannery pictures a child on one of the inflatables.
Zander Duncan gives the axe-throwing a go.
Shayne McGregor plays Beat the Bleep.
Avalon Chandler tries to knock over some coconuts at one of the games.
Families from across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire visited day one of the Big Bounce.
Daisy Palmer and Brody Paton play on an inflatable.
Vihaan Fernando smiles for our photographer.
Noah Mitchell, Penelope Leydon and Robbie Wood pose for Kath.
Cameron Smith at the axe throw.
Brody Paton is pictured having a great time.
Monty and Amara Murray with Wonderwoman.
Some of the large inflatables are pictured at Union Terrace Gardens.
Zara Wood and Esmee Paton smile for our photographer.
Skye-Marie Anderson, Amelia Thom and Orla Macleod pose for our photographer.
Another view of the Big Bounce at Union Terrace Gardens.
Conor McIrvine jumps for joy.
Conor McIrvine and Izzy Wilkinson are pictured together on one of the inflatables.
Conor McIrvine, Ada Norton and Izzy Wilkinson jump around.
Zander Duncan poses for Kath.
Lily Stephen on one of the inflatables at Union Terrace Gardens.
Ellie with dad Martyn at the Big Bounce.
Families watch as youngsters make use of the giant slide.
Day one of the Big Bounce proved to be incredibly popular with youngsters.
Two youngsters at play on a giant version of Snakes and Ladders.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Michal Morawski, 32, pleaded guilty to wilful fire-raising and danger to life at the High Court in Edinburgh Picture shows; Michal Morawski, 32, pleaded guilty to wilful fire-raising and danger to life at the High Court in Edinburgh. n/a. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Fraserburgh man jailed after setting fire to ex-lover's house with her inside
Jewellery, cash and cars were stolen from Donmouth Crescent. Image: Google Maps
Man arrested over car raids in Aberdeen and Inverurie
Bob Sanguinetti, Port of Aberdeen and Peter Selway, PowerCon. Image: Port of Aberdeen
£4 million Port of Aberdeen shore power project gets under way
A helper at the scene said he showed "aggressive" behaviour.
Watch: Driver's rant as woman pulls Aberdeenshire crash victim from burning car
The Union Street bank could become a new haven for fans of kebabs.
Plans to turn historic Bank of Scotland building into Union Street kebab restaurant
Portlethen Service Station opens along the A92. Image: DC Thomson.
First look as new Portlethen service station opens
Torry Police Station. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen police stations to be 'disposed of' with officers moving to 'hubs' at Woodhill…
Firefighters battled the blaze this afternoon. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Lorry fire closes A90 southbound near Ellon
Hugh and Paul have worked hard to put their own stamp on their traditional home in Rosemount.
Hugh and Paul give Rosemount home an amazing makeover
Cameron MacKinnon was caught by paedophile hunters. Image: Facebook
Paedophile snared by vigilantes after sickening messages to 'child'

Conversation