Alness fisherman gets permission to build new Culbokie homes after decade-long fight to bring plans to life

David Skea is poised to build 20 new properties at the village just off the Cromarty Firth in the hopes that workers brought to the region in a freeport jobs boom might snap them up.

By Will Angus, Local Democracy Reporter
The patch of Culbokie wasteland poised for transformation.
The patch of Culbokie wasteland poised for transformation. Image: Google Maps

An Alness fisherman has finally been given permission to build 20 new homes at Culbokie – almost a decade after buying the land.

David Skea is now planning work on the vacant Black Isle spot, just off the Cromarty Firth.

He bought the site at Mount Eagle in 2015, and expressed his relief as councillors gave the scheme their blessing this week.

The 38-year-old told us he would now get going with “detailed designs” on how to develop the land near Culbokie Woods.

Mr Skea said he wants the site to deliver “high-class homes for the local area”.

What is Mr Skea’s plan?

Plans for the site show there will be a mix of two and four-bedroom properties.

At least five will need to be affordable housing.

Cromarty Bridge, Culbokie, to the right and across the water to Ardullie on the left.

How will village cope with extra families?

Culbokie has a population of little more than 1,000 and the new houses could represent something of a boom for the village.

In order to start building, a £20,000 contribution will need to be made towards community facilities and £15,000 will go to works on the nearby B9169.

The hope is the money will improve transport links to the nearby primary school.

What happened at planning meeting for new Culbokie homes?

Tain and Easter Ross councillor Maureen Ross backed the plans, saying the idea “looked really good”.

culbokie new home site outline
The site outline for the newly-approved Culbokie project. Image: Google.

Thurso and Northwest Caithness representative Matthew Reiss had some concerns.

He said: “In general terms, it seems like a logical extension of the village…”

But he was worried that proposed LED street lighting could affect the growth of leaves on surrounding trees.

But Black Isle member Sarah Atkin said: “I’m 100% signed up to this.”

And Ruraidh Stewart added: “It’s got a lot of potential.

“Developments like this should be supported”

Mr Stewart expressed hopes it could help tackle a “housing challenge” in the region.

Who could live in new housing?

The housing scheme comes as the area anticipates a business boom.

The Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport, a UK government plan to open up trade as  part of a “post-Brexit economic growth strategy”, is poised to .make the Highlands a major European hub.

Mr Skea says freeport masterminds had identified a lack of housing in the area, and is hopeful his plans can help with this.

A long time coming

Mr Skea’s plans for the new Culbokie homes were originally submitted last year.

However, this is a site that has been earmarked for development for a number of years.

Attempts to achieve permission for 10 houses back in January 2008, and 14 houses in 2012 had failed.

The site was left abandoned and has since become overgrown.

‘Critical milestone’ for Inverness and Cromarty Firth green freeport

Conversation