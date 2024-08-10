Seven fire crews tackle blaze at house on Westburn Drive in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Seven fire crews tackle blaze at house on Westburn Drive in Aberdeen

Emergency services remain at the scene.

By Louise Glen
A fire has happened on Westburn Drive.
A fire has happened on Westburn Drive. Image: Ellie Milne/ DC Thomson.

A section of Westburn Drive in Aberdeen has been closed due to a building fire in a private house.

Emergency services were called to the property at 11.40am this morning.

The fire service has dispatched seven appliances and a height appliance to the scene.

It is unknown if anyone was harmed in the fire.

Crews are on the scene on Westburn Drive

Westburn Drive is closed between Ashgrove Road and the Six Roads Roundabout.

Local residents are being escorted by police to and from their homes.

The street has been cordoned off to traffic and non-residents.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We have seven appliances on the scene of a fire in a domestic dwelling on Westburn Drive.

“We have used six breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, jets, a thermal imaging camera and the height appliance is at the scene.

“Crews remain at the scene, and are likely to be there for some time.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Westburn Drive in Aberdeen is closed between Ashgrove Road and the Six Roads Roundabout due to a building fire.

“We were called around 11.40am and emergency services remain at the scene.

Adding: “Drivers are urged to use an alternative route.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

