Seven fire crews tackle blaze at house on Westburn Drive in Aberdeen

A section of Westburn Drive in Aberdeen has been closed due to a building fire in a private house.

Emergency services were called to the property at 11.40am this morning.

The fire service has dispatched seven appliances and a height appliance to the scene.

It is unknown if anyone was harmed in the fire.

Crews are on the scene on Westburn Drive

Westburn Drive is closed between Ashgrove Road and the Six Roads Roundabout.

Local residents are being escorted by police to and from their homes.

The street has been cordoned off to traffic and non-residents.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We have seven appliances on the scene of a fire in a domestic dwelling on Westburn Drive.

“We have used six breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, jets, a thermal imaging camera and the height appliance is at the scene.

“Crews remain at the scene, and are likely to be there for some time.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Westburn Drive in Aberdeen is closed between Ashgrove Road and the Six Roads Roundabout due to a building fire.

“We were called around 11.40am and emergency services remain at the scene.

Adding: “Drivers are urged to use an alternative route.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

