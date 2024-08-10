Multi vehicle collision closes A96 between Auldearn and Brodie

A multi-vehicle collision has closed the A96 in both directions between Auldearn and Brodie.

The crash, on the main Inverness to Aberdeen road, happened around 4.15pm.

It is understood to have involved up to six cars.

The road is closed in both directions.

Emergency services are on the scene

Traffic Scotland is warning that there has been a fuel spillage on the road, asking motorists to “take care”.

A spokesperson for Traffic Scotland said: “The A96 is closed in both directions between Brodie and Auldearn due to a multi-vehicle collision.

“There’s also a fuel spillage on the carriageway that’s causing issues.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

