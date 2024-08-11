Man, 31, hospitalised after attack on Union Street

Police remain at the scene of an assault on Aberdeen’s Union Street, which happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A man, 31, was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) for treatment following the attack.

A 19-year-old man has since been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police in Aberdeen have cordoned off a section of Union Street, and an officer remains at the scene.

The pavement on Union Street between Bridge Street and Crown Street from the Red Cross and the old Bank of Scotland has been taped off.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the serious assault of a 31-year-old man at Union Street, Aberdeen around 1.10am on Sunday, 11 August, 2024.

“The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

