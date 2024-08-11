In pictures: More the merrier as Keith Show returns for 150th anniversary year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

In pictures: More the merrier as Keith Show returns for 150th anniversary year

The annual agricultural event kicked off on Saturday - check out our best pictures from day one.

A wonderful turnout for Keith Show. Image: Jasperimage
A wonderful turnout for Keith Show. Image: Jasperimage
By Ellie Milne & Heather Fowlie

Keith Show has returned in all its glory for its 150th year of entertaining the north-east.

Those from the farming community were joined by crowds of local residents and visitors for the opening of the two-day event.

As always, the hundreds gathered at Seafield Park were treated to a family fun day alongside the classic agricultural show.

Volunteers and committee members have been working hard to make sure the milestone anniversary year is extra special – and it certainly did not not disappoint as it kicked off on Saturday.

The jam-packed programme of events offers something for the whole family to enjoy with a fun fair, array of trade stands, vintage tractors and the truck show all on display in the showground.

Of course, the show is also sticking to its agricultural roots with hundreds of livestock on parade.

Organisers previously told us the sheep lines for 2024 have surpassed any other year with more than 540 registered.

Farmers from far and wide will also be in the “friendly town” to show their cattle and horses, while the dog show and sheep shearing are expected to draw the crowds tomorrow.

Day two of Keith Show on Sunday will feature even more entertainment, including an incredible display of strength from the Stoltman Brothers.

Our photographer Jasperimage was in Keith to capture all the best moments from the opening day of the event.

 

Participants within the Farming Animal Judging arena along with onlookers at the Keith Show.
This day was mostly of Judging and Prize Giving to the Animals of different breeds.
And the judging begins!
Young farmers with their sheep.
Here are prize winning cows.
Another prize winning cow.
A young mum and her son watching the judging.
A family day out at Keith Show.
More youngsters with their sheep for judging.
The winner!
Many attended the show of all ages.
Another award winning cow.
Spectators watching from the stands.
Many people watched the judging.
Reserve All over Champion, the little white rabbit.
Pony showing.
Father daughter day!
Many vintage tractors on display at the show.
A fantastic day for the show!
Many people came to see the judging and the animals.
A real family day out!
One of the sheep in the pens.
This little girl has a rosette for her sheep.
A wonderfully entertaining day for all ages.
More prize winning animals.
Lots to see and do at the show!
Judges inspect the sheep.
Onlookers at the Keith Show.
A fun experience for all.
This little lad has a good hat to protect him from the sun!
More tractors on show.
Beautiful big horses in the arena.
Smile!
An award winning pony.
A trophy handed to the winner!

 

