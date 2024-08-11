In pictures: More the merrier as Keith Show returns for 150th anniversary year

Keith Show has returned in all its glory for its 150th year of entertaining the north-east.

Those from the farming community were joined by crowds of local residents and visitors for the opening of the two-day event.

As always, the hundreds gathered at Seafield Park were treated to a family fun day alongside the classic agricultural show.

Volunteers and committee members have been working hard to make sure the milestone anniversary year is extra special – and it certainly did not not disappoint as it kicked off on Saturday.

The jam-packed programme of events offers something for the whole family to enjoy with a fun fair, array of trade stands, vintage tractors and the truck show all on display in the showground.

Of course, the show is also sticking to its agricultural roots with hundreds of livestock on parade.

Organisers previously told us the sheep lines for 2024 have surpassed any other year with more than 540 registered.

Farmers from far and wide will also be in the “friendly town” to show their cattle and horses, while the dog show and sheep shearing are expected to draw the crowds tomorrow.

Day two of Keith Show on Sunday will feature even more entertainment, including an incredible display of strength from the Stoltman Brothers.

Our photographer Jasperimage was in Keith to capture all the best moments from the opening day of the event.