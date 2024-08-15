Safety concerns raised as door left open at Cove nursery despite two kids previously escaping

Inspectors raised safety concerns after doors were left open despite children previously escaping at a Cove nursery.

Thrive Childcare and Education Happitots in Cove Bay looks after up to 63 infants up to primary school age.

The Care Inspectorate visited the daycare centre for two days last month and rated it “weak” in supporting well-being, leadership, staff and setting.

Published last month, the report stated: “Children did not experience high-quality facilities. We found significant environmental concerns.”

Inspectors detailed specific incidents which raised serious safety concerns.

“On one occasion, a child was able to reach the front door exit button and leave the building without adult supervision.

“On another occasion, a child was able to leave the front garden, reaching street level.

“Despite the provider giving assurances that these issues had been addressed, we continued to have concerns about children’s safety.

“Robust and effective measures were not in place to ensure the front door and garden gates remained secure.

“On two occasions, we found the front door to be open and unattended. We raised our concerns about the security and safety measures of the front door and gates during the inspection.”

To keep children out of harm’s way, a fence was installed around the perimeter.

Criticism was also levelled at the daycare’s setting.

Cove nursery’s ‘environment looked unloved’

The report read: “Much of the service looked neglected. Some furniture and equipment was drawn on, broken or tired.

“Displays of children’s artwork were not well presented, and borders on these displays were often ripped and damaged.

“The environment looked unloved and did not give children the message that they were valued and respected.”

While toilet facilities were reasonably clean, the daycare was found to be dirty, with dusty skirting boards, visibly dirty play equipment and worn-out rugs and mats.

Staff were praised as “friendly and attentive”, but inspectors noted they needed to be more attentive after an inspector had to alert staff to a child who had climbed up onto a window ledge.

Staff were enthusiastic and friendly, gently soothing young children to sleep and babies comfortably received their bottles.

The Care Inspectorate has issued several requirements for the care home to improve the service.

These include assessing children’s care and support needs and developing and implementing an improvement plan.

Thrive Childcare, which operates the service, has been asked for comment.