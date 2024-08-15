Popular Aberdeen cocktail bar hits the market

A well-known Aberdeen cocktail bar has been put up for sale.

Orchid Bar – at 51 Langstane Place – has hit the market for offers from £325,000.

The popular venue has been serving cocktails for 15 years, but the owners say they are now looking for someone to take the bar into its next chapter.

They commented: “For now, it is business as usual so please do continue to visit for a cocktail or two as a new chapter for 51 Langstane Place awaits.”

The building itself is a three-storey B-listed traditional townhouse constructed of granite.

On offer is the licensed bar located on the lower ground floor, the ground floor and the first floor.

The ground floor of the bar contains the main bar area as well as toilets.

In the lower ground floor area there is a staff kitchen and an office along with storage areas.

All fixtures and fittings are to remain within the premises.

An award-winning venue

The venue holds a range of accomplishments including being placed on the UK’s Top 50 Best Bars list, winning SLTN Best Cocktail Bar in Scotland award four times and being shortlisted for GQ magazine’s Bar of the Year.

The late-night cocktail bar also sent out thousands of cocktails during the pandemic to customers across the UK.

In 2015, the P&J reported that Orchid founder Ben Irvani had been using the basement of the establishment to create the now well-established Porter’s Gin.