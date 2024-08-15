Popular Aberdeen cocktail bar hits the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Popular Aberdeen cocktail bar hits the market

Orchid Bar on Langstane Place is on the market for £325,000.

By Ena Saracevic
Orchid cocktail bar in Aberdeen
The popular venue has been serving cocktails for 15 years. Image: Conor Gault Photography/ Orchid

A well-known Aberdeen cocktail bar has been put up for sale.

Orchid Bar – at 51 Langstane Place – has hit the market for offers from £325,000.

The popular venue has been serving cocktails for 15 years, but the owners say they are now looking for someone to take the bar into its next chapter.

They commented: “For now, it is business as usual so please do continue to visit for a cocktail or two as a new chapter for 51 Langstane Place awaits.”

Orchid Bar's interior
The directors are now seeking new owners to take on the business.

The building itself is a three-storey B-listed traditional townhouse constructed of granite.

On offer is the licensed bar located on the lower ground floor, the ground floor and the first floor.

Orchid Bar's interior with seating
Orchid Bar have been in operation for 15 years.

The ground floor of the bar contains the main bar area as well as toilets.

In the lower ground floor area there is a staff kitchen and an office along with storage areas.

All fixtures and fittings are to remain within the premises.

The exterior of Orchid Bar
Aberdeen’s Orchid Bar has hit the market. Image: Google maps 

An award-winning venue

The venue holds a range of accomplishments including being placed on the UK’s Top 50 Best Bars list, winning SLTN Best Cocktail Bar in Scotland award four times and being shortlisted for GQ magazine’s Bar of the Year.

The late-night cocktail bar also sent out thousands of cocktails during the pandemic to customers across the UK.

In 2015, the P&J reported that Orchid founder Ben Irvani had been using the basement of the establishment to create the now well-established Porter’s Gin.

Ben Iravani, founder of the Orchid Bar, launched the first gin distilled in Aberdeen for 100 years back in 2015. Image: Kevin Emslie

