83-year-old man reported missing may be in Kinloss

An 83-year-old man has been reported missing, and could be in Kinloss.

Derrick Page was last seen in the Craig Terrace area of Montrose around 8.30pm on Sunday, August 11.

It is believed he may have been seen in the Bridge Street area of the town around 6am on Monday, August 12.

Derrick is described as being white, around 5ft 7in tall, with short, grey hair and of slim build, wearing a blue jacket and jeans. He may also be carrying a carrier bag.

It is believed he may have travelled to the Kinloss area.

Inspector Mahboob Ahmad said: “We are keen to trace Derrick as quickly as possible and are appealing to anyone who may have seen him to contact police.

“We also urge anyone with any information on where he may be to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 0876 of 12 August, 2024.”