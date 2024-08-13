Disruption expected as major Aberdeen bridge closed for two days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Disruption expected as major Aberdeen bridge closed for two days

The closure of Persley Bridge will affect commuters travelling through the north of the city.

Persley Bridge.
Persley Bridge is shut until Thursday morning. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
By Chris Cromar

Persley Bridge in Aberdeen has closed and will not open for nearly two days to allow “essential maintenance” work to take place.

The bridge, which is part of the A92 and connects Danestone and Mugiemoss across the River Don, was closed this morning at 9am.

It is due to Scottish Water works on water and waste being carried out by contractor Idverde.

Persley Bridge.
The Persley Bridge connects Danestone and Mugiemoss. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

The bridge, which is located close to Tesco Extra on Laurel Drive, will be closed between the junctions of Persley and Mugiemoss roundabouts on either side of the river.

Local diversions will be in place via the following roads:

  • Gordon Brae
  • Gordon’s Mills Road
  • Great Northern Road
  • Haudagain Roundabout
  • Laurel Drive
  • Mugiemoss Road
  • St Machar Drive
  • Tillydrone Avenue
  • Tillydrone Road

The Diamond Bridge – commonly known as the Third Don Crossing – will be the closest bridge to get to the south of the river.

Drivers urged to ‘follow all signage in place’

Scottish Water urged motorists to “please follow all directional signage in place to ensure the safety of other road users and construction workers”.

Despite the disruption to the local road network, nearby residents’ water supply and drainage services are not expected to be affected.

Persley Bridge.
The bridge is part of the A92 road. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

The publicly owned water supplier added: “We thank local residents and road users for their patience and understanding during these essential works.”

The bridge is expected to reopen at 6am on Thursday morning.

 

