Disruption expected as major Aberdeen bridge closed for two days

Persley Bridge in Aberdeen has closed and will not open for nearly two days to allow “essential maintenance” work to take place.

The bridge, which is part of the A92 and connects Danestone and Mugiemoss across the River Don, was closed this morning at 9am.

It is due to Scottish Water works on water and waste being carried out by contractor Idverde.

The bridge, which is located close to Tesco Extra on Laurel Drive, will be closed between the junctions of Persley and Mugiemoss roundabouts on either side of the river.

Local diversions will be in place via the following roads:

Gordon Brae

Gordon’s Mills Road

Great Northern Road

Haudagain Roundabout

Laurel Drive

Mugiemoss Road

St Machar Drive

Tillydrone Avenue

Tillydrone Road

The Diamond Bridge – commonly known as the Third Don Crossing – will be the closest bridge to get to the south of the river.

Drivers urged to ‘follow all signage in place’

Scottish Water urged motorists to “please follow all directional signage in place to ensure the safety of other road users and construction workers”.

Despite the disruption to the local road network, nearby residents’ water supply and drainage services are not expected to be affected.

The publicly owned water supplier added: “We thank local residents and road users for their patience and understanding during these essential works.”

The bridge is expected to reopen at 6am on Thursday morning.