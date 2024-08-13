Plans for huge new cemetery outside Elgin APPROVED – despite eco concerns about ancient trees being chopped down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans for huge new cemetery outside Elgin APPROVED – despite eco concerns about ancient trees being chopped down

There were also doubts about the number of parking spaces for the site - with one councillor questioning how many might be required by the time it's full up in 150 years.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Planning permission has been unanimously agreed for a new cemetery for Elgin on the eastern outskirts of the town. Image: Moray Council
Planning permission has been unanimously agreed for a new cemetery for Elgin on the eastern outskirts of the town. Image: Moray Council

A huge new cemetery the size of three-and-a-half football pitches will be built outside Elgin as a 20-year search for a site finally paid off.

But concerns were raised over felling some ancient trees – and the amount of parking at the spot.

Searching for an appropriate burial ground for the town has been going on for decades, with various potential spots considered.

Today, the hunt finally came to an end.

New cemetery will last 150 years

The new cemetery will stretch over a 5.6 hectare site that lies to the east of Linkwood Road and north of Hallowood Road.

And it is expected to last for about 150 years.

The existing one is nearing capacity and is expected to be full in the next two to three years.

Part of the proposal includes felling 35 trees in an ancient woodland.

And some of those could potentially harbour bats, which are protected species.

Green councillor for Forres Draeyk Van Der Horn. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Green councillor for Forres Draeyk Van Der Horn raised concerns that it was extremely difficult for ancient woodland replanting to be successful.

He told a meeting of the planning committee on Tuesday that he wanted to save as many of the existing trees as possible.

Mr Van Der Horn said: “We all declared a nature emergency with this council.

“And we’re very much aware of the need to save what we can of the natural world.

“I just wonder if there’s more we can do.”

What will council do to offset fallen trees?

However more than 1,300 trees will be planted at the site as part of the development, including natural species.

And a bat roost assessment will be carried out before any trees are removed.

Independent councillor for Heldon and Laich John Cowe felt the allocation of 55 parking bays, including five disabled spaces, was not enough.

He said: “We’re talking about 150 years, what’s the traffic going to be like by then.

“I believe we need more parking spaces here.”

councillor for Heldon and Laich John Cowe
Independent councillor for Heldon and Laich John Cowe. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Moray Council submitted the application, which complied with national rules on tree removal.

And Conservative councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde Marc Macrae, said: “It is very much in the public interest that the council move forward with this site.”

But is more parking needed?

And Labour councillor for Elgin South John Divers told the meeting the local authority had been trying to find a suitable location for a cemetery for well over 20 years.

He said: “I know people from lands and parks have been going all over Elgin looking for another site.

“And this is the one that seems acceptable.”

Members of the committee unanimously agreed the cemetery plan, with an additional condition that as many of the ancient trees as possible will be saved.

The new cemetery for Elgin is expected to serve the town for 150 years. Image: Moray Council

A section of the site is earmarked for green burials.

A new road access will be created on the western border of the site with Linkwood Road.

And a cycleway will also be built to the new cemetery.

