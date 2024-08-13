Plans for huge new cemetery outside Elgin APPROVED – despite eco concerns about ancient trees being chopped down

A huge new cemetery the size of three-and-a-half football pitches will be built outside Elgin as a 20-year search for a site finally paid off.

But concerns were raised over felling some ancient trees – and the amount of parking at the spot.

Searching for an appropriate burial ground for the town has been going on for decades, with various potential spots considered.

Today, the hunt finally came to an end.

New cemetery will last 150 years

The new cemetery will stretch over a 5.6 hectare site that lies to the east of Linkwood Road and north of Hallowood Road.

And it is expected to last for about 150 years.

The existing one is nearing capacity and is expected to be full in the next two to three years.

Part of the proposal includes felling 35 trees in an ancient woodland.

And some of those could potentially harbour bats, which are protected species.

Green councillor for Forres Draeyk Van Der Horn raised concerns that it was extremely difficult for ancient woodland replanting to be successful.

He told a meeting of the planning committee on Tuesday that he wanted to save as many of the existing trees as possible.

Mr Van Der Horn said: “We all declared a nature emergency with this council.

“And we’re very much aware of the need to save what we can of the natural world.

“I just wonder if there’s more we can do.”

What will council do to offset fallen trees?

However more than 1,300 trees will be planted at the site as part of the development, including natural species.

And a bat roost assessment will be carried out before any trees are removed.

Independent councillor for Heldon and Laich John Cowe felt the allocation of 55 parking bays, including five disabled spaces, was not enough.

He said: “We’re talking about 150 years, what’s the traffic going to be like by then.

“I believe we need more parking spaces here.”

Moray Council submitted the application, which complied with national rules on tree removal.

And Conservative councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde Marc Macrae, said: “It is very much in the public interest that the council move forward with this site.”

But is more parking needed?

And Labour councillor for Elgin South John Divers told the meeting the local authority had been trying to find a suitable location for a cemetery for well over 20 years.

He said: “I know people from lands and parks have been going all over Elgin looking for another site.

“And this is the one that seems acceptable.”

Members of the committee unanimously agreed the cemetery plan, with an additional condition that as many of the ancient trees as possible will be saved.

A section of the site is earmarked for green burials.

A new road access will be created on the western border of the site with Linkwood Road.

And a cycleway will also be built to the new cemetery.

Meet the Elgin litter-picking group who transform Cooper Park after MacMoray

Revealed: How Elgin Town Hall refurbishment will be better for audiences and attract bigger performers