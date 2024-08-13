Coastguard and RNLI scrambled for North Sea search

A multi-agency operation has been launched to scour the North Sea this afternoon.

Coastguard confirmed that a rescue helicopter has been deployed from Prestwick Airport to the scene around 48 nautical miles east of Edinburgh.

The helicopter – a Leonardo AW189 – operated by Bristow arrived on scene at around 2.45pm and is circling the area.

The call-out was received by agencies at around 1.31pm

A RNLI lifeboat has also been launched from Eyemouth and is currently at the scene.

The coastguard could not confirm at this time what it is searching for.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

