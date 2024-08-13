Aldi reveals plans to relocate its Elgin town centre store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Aldi reveals plans to relocate its Elgin town centre store

The supermarket is currently based in Trinity Place - but the chain has its eyes on another location.

By Sean McAngus
An impression of new Elgin store.
An impression of new Elgin store.

Aldi wants to relocate its Elgin store and open a much bigger supermarket elsewhere in the town.

The discount supermarket giant says its current town centre home at Trinity Place is no longer fit for purpose.

It did consider options to extend the existing shop.

However, it is not possible to do so.

The current Elgin Aldi store.

Now the German-founded chain is therefore looking to move into a new and improved unit at Elgin Retail Park.

A spokesman said: “Continued demand for discount retailers and increased footfall at their store mean their current premises is no longer fit for purpose or representative of what is available in other areas across the UK.”

A public consultation event will be held about the proposals on Wednesday, August 28 from 3pm to 7pm at Elgin Town Hall.

The Elgin Retail Park on Edgar Road already boasts the likes of Matalan, Home Bargains and the Food Warehouse.

Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland was the latest arrival at Elgin Retail Park after PureGym opened up last year.

Which unit is Aldi eyeing up?

The former Anytime Fitness home is one of the empty units.

There are currently three vacant units at the Elgin Retail Park.

One of them is unit 4 which was previously home to Anytime Fitness until it closed in 2021.

It has already been earmarked to become Poundstretcher’s new home in the town.

In February, we revealed the discount store company’s plans to return to Elgin.

Poundstretcher last had a store in the town at Thunderton Place in a building shared with TK Maxx before it shut its door  in 2020.

Despite multiple queries from the Press and Journal about when the outlet hopes to open, bosses have remained silent.

<br />The Mass Covid vaccination centre was previously in the former Topps Tiles premises at Elgin Retail Park. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Aldi did not respond to the Press And Journal’s query about which unit the company wants to move into.

Read more Elgin stories:

