Aldi reveals plans to relocate its Elgin town centre store

Aldi wants to relocate its Elgin store and open a much bigger supermarket elsewhere in the town.

The discount supermarket giant says its current town centre home at Trinity Place is no longer fit for purpose.

It did consider options to extend the existing shop.

However, it is not possible to do so.

Now the German-founded chain is therefore looking to move into a new and improved unit at Elgin Retail Park.

A spokesman said: “Continued demand for discount retailers and increased footfall at their store mean their current premises is no longer fit for purpose or representative of what is available in other areas across the UK.”

A public consultation event will be held about the proposals on Wednesday, August 28 from 3pm to 7pm at Elgin Town Hall.

The Elgin Retail Park on Edgar Road already boasts the likes of Matalan, Home Bargains and the Food Warehouse.

Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland was the latest arrival at Elgin Retail Park after PureGym opened up last year.

Which unit is Aldi eyeing up?

There are currently three vacant units at the Elgin Retail Park.

One of them is unit 4 which was previously home to Anytime Fitness until it closed in 2021.

It has already been earmarked to become Poundstretcher’s new home in the town.

In February, we revealed the discount store company’s plans to return to Elgin.

Poundstretcher last had a store in the town at Thunderton Place in a building shared with TK Maxx before it shut its door in 2020.

Despite multiple queries from the Press and Journal about when the outlet hopes to open, bosses have remained silent.

Aldi did not respond to the Press And Journal’s query about which unit the company wants to move into.

