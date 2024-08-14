20 years on: Stuart Golabek on screamer to score Caley Thistle’s first-ever Scottish top-flight goal

Former Caley Thistle captain Stuart Golabek – who scored the club’s first top-flight goal 20 years ago on Tuesday – loved mixing it with the country’s best for Inverness.

On August 15, 2004, the full-back netted in a 2-0 win over Dunfermline Athletic at Pittodrie – Caley Thistle’s temporary home when they first won promotion to the SPL.

That came just a week after they lost their first game at the highest level, going down 3-0 at Livingston.

But the win over a talented Pars team got Inverness off and running.

Golabek said: “The ball broke to me 25 yards out and I caught it nicely and it went it off the post and Derek Stillie was in goal for Dunfermline. I recall it was a really hot day, and my early goal settled us.

“Juanjo scored the other goal as we won 2-0 against a very good Dunfermline side who had Craig Brewster and Stevie Crawford upfront.

“That result got us off and running and gave us the belief that we could compete in the league.

“With the squad that won the (First Division) championship, and what Robbo (manager John Robertson) added, that was as good a squad as Caley Thistle ever had.

“He had two players for every position, good guys who could play and those who could mix it up. That’s what served us well over the course of the season.

“It wasn’t like a 16- or 17-man-squad – I think we had 21 or 22 players, which was done for a reason, to cope with the travelling and high demands.

“A lot was expected, Robbo made that clear, especially over the first six months. It kept everyone on their toes.”

Robbo recruited wisely for SPL bow

When Inverness pipped Clyde to the 2003-2004 Division One title, boss Robertson needed to replace key performers.

Golabek said: “After winning the 2004 First Division, we lost (central defender) Bobby Mann, (striker) Paul Ritchie and (attacking midfielder) David Bingham.

“Losing Bobby for his qualities and Paul for his goals was huge, but just for his one season at the club, the impact of David cannot be under-estimated – he was exceptional.

“You didn’t realise how good a player he was until you played with him.

“His thought-process and what he did for us was brilliant.

“He wasn’t the quickest, but he made the game look so simple. His head was always up as he looked to create opportunities – he was always one step ahead.

“I was left-back and Roy McBain was on the left side of midfield. David Bingham would play just off the right side (of the attack) and he created space for you, for overlaps.

“Every time he made a run forward, you knew you were going to get the ball.

!He was a major loss for us.

“That said, Robbo recruited well that summer and the likes of Juanjo was a great addition to the team.”

Caley Thistle competed against Celtic and Rangers

Losing that very first SPL game at Livingston led to a stinging reaction from sections of the national media, but Golabek said: “I don’t think we played too badly in that first game at Livingston. The chances that fell to Livi, they took.

“We played the following Sunday, eight days later, and winning 2-0 against Dunfermline gave us all the belief we could play at that level.

“We finished eighth in the league, which was fully justified.

“We competed against most of the sides, including against Celtic and Rangers.

“We lost 3-1 against Celtic the week after playing Dunfermline. Juanjo was sent off early, but we still acquitted ourselves well.”

Golabek scored in Dingwall cup tie

Inverness not only played at Pittodrie and the Caledonian Stadium as home venues in 2004-2005, as they were allowed to play St Johnstone in a Scottish Cup tie at Victoria Park, Dingwall.

Golabek scored a memorable goal in that game, too – but the match itself, a 1-0 ICT victory, was not a classic.

He added: “I scored with a header that day.

“It was nearly called off. It was a difficult game in difficult conditions. We managed to get over the line.

“(Right-back) Ross Tokely crossed the ball for me to score.

“It was full-back to full-back, which gives an indication of our thought process that day in terms of getting forward.”