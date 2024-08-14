20 years on: Stuart Golabek on screamer to score Caley Thistle’s first-ever Scottish top-flight goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
20 years on: Stuart Golabek on screamer to score Caley Thistle’s first-ever Scottish top-flight goal

On August 15, 2004, the Inverness defender netted the club's first top-flight goal in a memorable debut SPL season.

Stuart Golabek celebrates after scoring Caley Thistle's first SPL goal against Dunfermline in 2004
Stuart Golabek celebrates after scoring Caley Thistle's first SPL goal against Dunfermline in 2004. Image: SNS.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Former Caley Thistle captain Stuart Golabek – who scored the club’s first top-flight goal 20 years ago on Tuesday – loved mixing it with the country’s best for Inverness.

On August 15, 2004, the full-back netted in a 2-0 win over Dunfermline Athletic at Pittodrie – Caley Thistle’s temporary home when they first won promotion to the SPL.

That came just a week after they lost their first game at the highest level, going down 3-0 at Livingston.

But the win over a talented Pars team got Inverness off and running.

Golabek said: “The ball broke to me 25 yards out and I caught it nicely and it went it off the post and Derek Stillie was in goal for Dunfermline. I recall it was a really hot day, and my early goal settled us.

“Juanjo scored the other goal as we won 2-0 against a very good Dunfermline side who had Craig Brewster and Stevie Crawford upfront.

“That result got us off and running and gave us the belief that we could compete in the league.

“With the squad that won the (First Division) championship, and what Robbo (manager John Robertson) added, that was as good a squad as Caley Thistle ever had.

John Robertson and Donald Park, the management team which led Caley Thistle into the SPL in 2003-2004.
John Robertson and Donald Park, the management team which led ICT into the SPL in 2003-2004. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“He had two players for every position, good guys who could play and those who could mix it up. That’s what served us well over the course of the season.

“It wasn’t like a 16- or 17-man-squad – I think we had 21 or 22 players, which was done for a reason, to cope with the travelling and high demands.

“A lot was expected, Robbo made that clear, especially over the first six months. It kept everyone on their toes.”

Robbo recruited wisely for SPL bow

When Inverness pipped Clyde to the 2003-2004 Division One title, boss Robertson needed to replace key performers.

Golabek said: “After winning the 2004 First Division, we lost (central defender) Bobby Mann, (striker) Paul Ritchie and (attacking midfielder) David Bingham.

“Losing Bobby for his qualities and Paul for his goals was huge, but just for his one season at the club, the impact of David cannot be under-estimated – he was exceptional.

“You didn’t realise how good a player he was until you played with him.

“His thought-process and what he did for us was brilliant.

“He wasn’t the quickest, but he made the game look so simple. His head was always up as he looked to create opportunities – he was always one step ahead.

David Bingham scoring for Caley Thistle
David Bingham scores for Caley Thistle against Dunfermline in the 2004 Scottish Cup semi-final.

“I was left-back and Roy McBain was on the left side of midfield. David Bingham would play just off the right side (of the attack) and he created space for you, for overlaps.

“Every time he made a run forward, you knew you were going to get the ball.

!He was a major loss for us.

“That said, Robbo recruited well that summer and the likes of Juanjo was a great addition to the team.”

Caley Thistle competed against Celtic and Rangers

Losing that very first SPL game at Livingston led to a stinging reaction from sections of the national media, but Golabek said: “I don’t think we played too badly in that first game at Livingston. The chances that fell to Livi, they took.

“We played the following Sunday, eight days later, and winning 2-0 against Dunfermline gave us all the belief we could play at that level.

“We finished eighth in the league, which was fully justified.

“We competed against most of the sides, including against Celtic and Rangers.

“We lost 3-1 against Celtic the week after playing Dunfermline. Juanjo was sent off early, but we still acquitted ourselves well.”

Juanjo in action for Caley Thistle
Juanjo, right, in action for Inverness against Motherwell in 2004. Image: SNS.

Golabek scored in Dingwall cup tie

Inverness not only played at Pittodrie and the Caledonian Stadium as home venues in 2004-2005, as they were allowed to play St Johnstone in a Scottish Cup tie at Victoria Park, Dingwall.

Golabek scored a memorable goal in that game, too – but the match itself, a 1-0 ICT victory, was not a classic.

He added: “I scored with a header that day.

“It was nearly called off. It was a difficult game in difficult conditions. We managed to get over the line.

“(Right-back) Ross Tokely crossed the ball for me to score.

“It was full-back to full-back, which gives an indication of our thought process that day in terms of getting forward.”

Conversation