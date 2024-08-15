Heavy traffic on Lang Stracht after bus crash near Dobbies

A crash involving a bus has led to heavy traffic queues along Lang Stracht this afternoon.

The crash occurred at round 11.30am on the A944 Lang Stracht outside Dobbies Garden Centre.

It is understand the crash involved a bus and a car.

According to AA Traffic News, the road is “partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A944 both ways from Maidencraig Way to A9119”.

Heavy queues of traffic have led to wait times of 20 minutes to get through.

Police are also believed to be on scene, with the bus now on a recovery vehicle.

Due to the closure of Hazlehead Road, Lang Stracht was experiencing more traffic than usual and the crash has added to that, with wait times in excess of 20 minutes.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

