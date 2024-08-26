What is Aberdeen City Council doing with its OWN empty Union Street units?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

What is Aberdeen City Council doing with its OWN empty Union Street units?

The council owns the vacant Lush and Dizzy's stores on the Granite Mile.

By Denny Andonova
Council buildings on 81-85 and 101-103 Union Street
Aberdeen City Council owns two buildings on Union Street - both of which are mainly empty. But what are they doing to fill the vacant units? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Tens of millions of pounds are being ploughed into a modern market aimed at luring people into Aberdeen city centre.

The council purchased the old BHS building and three others surrounding it in their bid to bring the major regeneration project to life.

Work is now progressing on the new indoor food and drink market, linking Union Street with The Green.

But the empty council-owned units alongside it appear to be left in limbo…

So which buildings on Union Street does Aberdeen City Council own?

Contrary to what many might think, the local authority actually owns only four buildings on the Granite Mile (if you include the skeleton of the old BHS).

That’s out of nearly 40 high street properties that currently have vacant units on eye level – some of which are already on the verge of being brought back into use.

The buildings that the council is in charge of are located on both sides of the new food and drink market on Union Street, which is under construction at the moment.

The Aberdeen market site, and Union Street central, will soon be a hive of activity - as it was in summer 2022 when old buildings were knocked down. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The old Aberdeen market was demolished in 2022 to make way for the council’s new food and drink complex with outdoor seating area. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

City chiefs bought the premises on 81-85, 87-89, 91-93 and 101-103 Union Street a few years ago when they took over the old department store and Aberdeen Market.

An outlier, the 95-99 Union Street home of HSBC is owned by Crystal Beauty Holdings Ltd.

The authority had plans to turn upper floors into a mix of modern apartments, offices and cafes in a bid to set an example for other building owners in the city centre.

How that turned out is another matter, however.

The £50m plans for the former BHS site, a new Aberdeen market. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
This is how the council-owned section of Union Street will look once the £50 million market is built. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

The largely vacant 101-103 Union Street spot has a gift and record shop on the ground floor, but the units in their other property are now lying empty.

They used to house cosmetics experts Lush, which moved to Union Square in 2023, and clothing store Dizzy’s that has been closed since June.

What is happening with the former Lush store on Union Street?

Lush gave up on their high street branch last November, saying the shopping mall offers “much bigger premises” for the popular brand.

Their unit on 81 Union Street has lain empty ever since.

The Union Street Lush store on Union Street before the company moved out. Image: DC Thomson.
How the former cosmetics store on 81 Union Street looks now. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

It was yet another blow for the city centre, which has lost staples like Debenhams, Caffe Nero and John Lewis in recent years.

But The Press and Journal now understands a new tenant could soon be moving into the abandoned cosmetics store.

A spokesman for Aberdeen City Council explained it was Lush’s responsibility to find a new taker for the unit as they remain the official lease holders until 2027.

The new Lush store opened in Union Square shortly after the closure of the high street branch. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

They have now secured a new operator, subject to council consent by way of sub-lease.

This means that Lush will remain the council’s direct tenant until their lease expires, and the new operator will become a tenant of Lush.

And what about Dizzy’s next door?

Meanwhile, the unit next door has been empty for about two months.

Owner of clothing store Dizzy’s, Lynne McIntyre, decided to call it quits with the high street in June after a rather turbulent first year for her businesses.

Owner Lynne McIntyre inside Dizzy’s just after it had opened its doors in April 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A few months before shutting it down, she told us the store’s future has been thrown into doubt due to the lack of a steady flow of customers.

And she feared the roadworks on Union Street – which kicked off in April as part of the first phase of the city centre revamp – could be the final straw.

Just a few weeks after the central stretch of the Granite Mile was fenced off for the £20 million facelift, Dizzy’s was emptied out and the doors locked.

The store closed just a year after it opened. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson.
Posters advertising a “70% off” sale appeared in the windows and soon after, the store was fully emptied out. Image: Isaac Buchan/DC Thomson.

It’s unclear whether Ms McIntyre plans to reopen the shop elsewhere, or what the future holds for the vacant unit.

A council spokesman said city leaders are holding off on putting it on the market as Ms McIntyre has been given a grace period to collect her left-over belongings.

In other words, they still have time to come up with an enticing sales pitch to try lure in new takers.

Is the council doing anything with the empty upper floors?

The future of the upper floors in the two council buildings is also up in the air.

Council chiefs had initially hoped to convert the empty storeys of the dingy C-listed structures into homes and offices to bring more people living in the city centre.

But a report in 2022 warned that would cost them millions of pounds.

Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.

Previous owner Rockspring had similar ideas, and secured planning permission to turn 101-103 Union Street site into flats in 2019.

However, the scheme never made it off the ground “due to lack of market demand, and their plans to dispose of the site”.

Earlier this year, council leaders also decided to put the project on the backburner amid soaring construction costs.

And a recent report into all of the proposed revamp projects in the city says this is expected to remain the case for some time.

The upper floors are currently used as “vacant storage accommodation”.

You can find out who owns all of the buildings with vacant units on Union Street here.

Read more:

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

An aerial view of Union Street in Aberdeen
Who owns the vacant units on Aberdeen's Union Street?
Nicola Buchan has come up with a unique way of honouring 'funny little dude' Archie Strachan. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson/Fiona Strachan
Peterhead woman's 18 marathons in 18 days in memory of tragic 18-month-old
The Aberdeen First Bus hydrogen plans have sparked complaints from neighbours.
Bus depot bust up as Aberdeen neighbours fear hydrogen fuelling plans 'could cause catastrophic…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
'Heavy' cannabis smoker grew £5,000 of drug for himself
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a farming mishap and a teen torturer
The carcass was found on Cruden Bay beach. Image: Mike Shepherd
Huge whale washes up on Aberdeenshire beach
Police at Smithfield Gardens, Aberdeen. Image: Fubar News
Man, 33, charged over Aberdeen 'disturbance' as street cordoned off
Keith Heslop, Sport Aberdeen chief executive, at Aberdeen Tennis Centre, Westburn Park. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Exclusive: Meet the leisure boss using oil and gas business background to keep Aberdeen's…
The superyacht belonging to John W Henry has docked in Aberdeen Harbour. Image: Graham Fleming
Liverpool FC owner's £66 million superyacht docks in Aberdeen
5
The scene of the incident on the A96. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Emergency services called to A96 north of Inverurie after crash

Conversation