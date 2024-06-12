‘Deteriorating’ offices above A-listed Monkey House building could become new Aberdeen flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Deteriorating’ offices above A-listed Monkey House building could become new Aberdeen flats

Previous plans to make the most of the unwanted upper floors along Union Terrace were rejected three years ago.

By Ben Hendry
Monkey House flats plans have been revived.
Monkey House flats plans have been revived. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

Empty offices above the former Monkey House pub in Aberdeen could be turned into 10 flats in a fresh bid to get more people living in the city centre.

The A-listed building owned by local businessman Mike Watson occupies a prominent spot on the corner of Union Street and Union Terrace.

Following a failed bid to convert former offices on the upper levels in 2021, Mr Wilson has now put forward new scaled down proposals.

The building along Union Terrace. Image Scott Baxter/DC Thomson 

His architects say the central location of the 200-year-old landmark puts it “in the middle of a focussed effort to revitalise the city centre of Aberdeen”.

One possible selling point would be the vantage point overlooking the reimagined Union Terrace Gardens.

The Monkey House flats would overlook UTG. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson 

Monkey House flats plans lodged as offices have had ‘limited maintenance’

The building is best known to many as the Monkey House, though the ground floor restaurant has been operated by Thai chain Chaophraya for years now.

It was the base of Northern Insurance for almost 100 years, until being acquired by Commercial Union in 1968.

The modern extension to the roof was added in 2012, amid clamour for more office space.

The upper floors have been lying empty some time. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson 

But that demand has dried up over the last decade, with the downturn and the pandemic both hammering the commercial property market.

With newer office space available in the centre, the upper floors have “remained vacant for some time”, and “prove to be no longer fit for purpose”.

Tinto architects add: “During this time, the property has not been heated and subject to limited maintenance, resulting in it starting to show some signs of deterioration.”

A view from Union Terrace. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson 

Could new apartments help city centre bounce back?

A key part of the council’s masterplan to rejuvenate the struggling city centre is getting more people to live there.

Union Terrace could become a hive of residential activity in the future, with student accommodation plans in place for the former TSB building and permission granted for Denburn House to become flats.

The Monkey House flats being proposed would be a mix of one, two and three-bedroom properties.

The UTG pavilion, currently occupied by the Our Union Street taskforce, with the Monkey House building in the background. Image Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Would you like to live in one of the proposed Monkey House flats? Let us know in our comments section below

‘Demand is there’

Tinto adds: “It is clear that there is a fantastic opportunity to deliver a high quality series of proposals that will help meet the demands of 21st century Aberdeen.

“Through considerable investigation and research, demand for residential properties within the city centre has been identified.

“This position, both aesthetically and geographically within the city, make it a prime opportunity for a considered residential development on the upper floors.”

You can see the plans here.

