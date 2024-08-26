Bus depot bust up as Aberdeen neighbours fear hydrogen fuelling plans ‘could cause catastrophic disaster’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bus depot bust up as Aberdeen neighbours fear hydrogen fuelling plans ‘could cause catastrophic disaster’

Meanwhile, we reveal a two-year wrangle over plans for a footpath linking Fraserburgh and Cairnbulg - and repairs to a fire-hit Dyce petrol premises.

The Aberdeen First Bus hydrogen plans have sparked complaints from neighbours.
The Aberdeen First Bus hydrogen plans have sparked complaints from neighbours. Image: Chris Donnan/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry

Aberdeen First Bus hydrogen plans have sparked complaints from neighbours and a Stonehaven Co-op is making a bid to stand out more as bosses become embroiled in a supermarket war with Tesco.

Meanwhile, plans for a huge new footpath from Cairnbulg to Fraserburgh have been approved – minus some sections – after a years-long wrangle.

All these and more feature in this week’s Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest proposals being pondered across the north-east.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting applications submitted to our councils to form changes big and small in our communities.

But first, there are plans to repair an Aberdeen building hit by a huge fire this year.

Repairs to blaze-hit building on outskirts of Aberdeen

In February, a blaze broke out at a petrol lab in Dyce.

Scores of firefighters were sent to Core Laboratories on Howe Moss Drive in the Kirkhill Industrial Estate.

Fire in Dyce.
Fire crews are battling the fire in Dyce.

There were no injuries, but the building was left a blackened shell.

Owners Core Laboratories Ltd are now working on repairs costing £670,000.

Papers say roof and wall cladding works are required to bring the building back up to scratch.

Owner forced to scale back Cults home replacement vision

West Park, at 241 North Deeside Road in Cults, sold for £825,000 in 2021.

Last June, Planning Ahead revealed that owner Derek Smith wanted to knock it down to make way for a futuristic replacement.

West Park in Cults. Image: GPA Humphries architects
And here is the new house the owner wanted to build there. Image: MGA Architecture

He wanted to build an “exemplar sustainable dwelling” with “high levels of energy efficiency”.

Papers sent to Aberdeen City Council explained: “It is not practical, and economically unviable, to upgrade the existing building.”

However, new documents say these plans have been axed “primarily due to insufficient
justification for demolition of the existing granite house”.

So what has changed?

These fresh blueprints show how the existing house could be “repaired and refurbished”, with extensions torn down and “contemporary” additions put in their place.

More modern additions would be torn down. Image: GPA Humphries architects

Mr Smith’s architect states: “The traditional existing house at West Park is of historic merit dating back to mid-19th century, with various lesser quality extensions and alterations added at later date.

“The applicant wishes to extend the home in a specific manner, and intends to create a multi-generational home for themselves and their family.

“The existing house’s construction and facilities are inadequate and not suitable for modern living.”

This is the new idea for the house. Image: Brown & Brown architects

New M&S trolley bays planned at Union Square

Marks and Spencer wants permission to create some more trolley bays in the Union Square car park as it expands its shop at the Aberdeen mall.

The car park as it currently looks. Image: DC Thomson

Blueprints sent to the council explain that there are four there at the moment.

But, with the shop poised to roughly double in size, bosses want to build five more bays to the front of the huge unit.

It comes days after TK Maxx relocated to another spot at Union Square to make space for the enlarged M&S.

Here is how the new M&S will look. Image: Marks and Spencer

Fraserburgh footpath progress – despite wrangle

It was early in 2022 that the local heroes from Invercairn Community Council set out their £750,000 plans for a path along the old railway line between Cairnbulg and Fraserburgh.

The three-mile stretch was last used in 1965, when it fell victim to the infamous Beeching cuts.

The plans made the news in 2022. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson

Since then, despite becoming overgrown and unsteady, it has acted as a bumpy trail linking the two north-east communities.

The plans to forge a proper path were a huge hit with locals, with dozens penning effusive letters in support of the idea.

And it may have been a long road, but the plans have finally now been approved by Aberdeenshire Council.

However, there is a catch… Only some of the path will be going ahead.

What exactly has been approved?

The ambitious idea seems to have become ensnared in red tape.

Planning chiefs said the need for new bridges at some parts would complicate things, as would the need for drainage at areas near homes.

And the proximity to the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force camp would also prove tricky, as it is a site of historic significance.

Therefore, it’s been agreed to just proceed with two parts of the path…

Maud junction dated back to a time when trains regularly ran to Fraserburgh and Peterhead. Pic: AJL.

The first section will head north from Fraserburgh Cemetery to the greenkeepers area at Fraserburgh Golf Club.

It would then break off for a bit, and continue from the north-east of the course to the Waters of Philorth.

The other section approved will run from the Inverallochy housing development Flushing Meadows at Rathen Road to the Gamekeepers Cottage nearby.

The Waters of Philorth near Fraserburgh. Image: Supplied

Council bosses conclude: “The development will create a safe route for pedestrians and cyclists, which is a long-held desire for the community.

“The project will encourage sustainable modes of travels and has the potential to seen as a tourist attraction.”

Kildrummy ticket office to be taken down by millionaire owners

A small slice of the north-east’s tourism past will be demolished as the new owners of a historic Donside hotel turn it into their dream home…

The old ticket office. Image: Kildrummy Estate

The new owners of the Kildrummy Estate, American socialites Chris and Camille Bently, want to erect a huge greenhouse in place of the old ticket office for Kildrummy Castle Gardens.

It closed to the public when the surrounding estate went up for sale in 2018.

Now it is all private land, and the greenhouse will be used by the owners.

An idea of how the expensive structure will look. Image: Hartley Botanical Ltd

Council planning chiefs have now approved the demolition of the 1980s hut.

Read more about the American couple’s hotel revamp plans here.

Former councillor wants new greenhouse at historic home too

Meanwhile, a few miles away in Strathdon, a former councillor wants to make the most of his garden too.

Richard Stroud lives at The Manse, a C-listed building, designed by Archibald Simpson in the 1830s.

Education committee meeting at Woodhill House chaired by Councillor Richard Stroud, right, with principal committee officer Alastair Nicol, left. (story: Gayle and Lee) (Pic: Gordon Lennox) 05/02/04
Richard Stroud, right, chaired Aberdeenshire Council’s education committee.

Mr Stroud served as a councillor in the area for many years.

Permission is needed due to this historic significance of the Donside abode.

Planning papers state: “The greenhouse is to provide, for my wife, an enclosed protected and warm outside area, with easy access from the main house, where she can enjoy her plants and a view of the garden.”

The manse is behind Strathdon Church. Image: Google Earth

Stonehaven Co-op to stand out more

At a time when Co-op higher-ups claim it could be fighting to survive, plans have been lodged to spruce up Stonehaven’s David Street branch.

Bosses want to give it a colourful makeover to ensure that no passers-by are able to miss it.

The David Street Co-op. Could you pass by and fail to notice it’s a shop? Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

What’s with the timing, you might ask?

Well, at the moment the Co-op is fighting tooth and nail to STOP a new Tesco from opening up a mile away from this store.

They reckon it cost the shop a staggering 50% of its custom.

We covered the spat earlier this month. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson

And the Co-op also argues that the David Street unit “acts as a retail anchor for the town centre” – so various other traders would be hit if people stopped visiting it.

An application for the new additions states it is needed as there is “there is no Co-op signage on this side of the building” and the chain “wanted to make awareness of
the store in this area”.

This is how the side of the building would be spruced up. Image: Co-op

These signs would be on the side of the building just off the main street leading to the town centre.

The premises has been a Co-op for about 15 years.

Read more about the Co-op’s fears, and objections raised by the landowner of a new Morrisons, here.

First bus Aberdeen hydrogen fuelling plans rile neighbours

Finally, in Aberdeen, First Bus bosses are again coming up against local opposition in their efforts to modernise the fleet.

Last year, plans to install EV charging apparatus sparked complaints from those living nearby about the noise of the equipment.

Eventually, the plans were approved – as long as anti-noise measures were installed.

The First Bus depot on King Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

A year on, neighbours say this hasn’t had the desired effect, and claim they have been left putting up with a hum from the EV devices.

And now, the same locals are penning fresh letters of objection to Aberdeen City Council as the bus firm aims to install its own hydrogen fuelling kit.

What are the latest plans?

The refuelling station would be along Mounthooly Way, just off the junction with King Street.

The equipment would be along Mounthooly Way. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

It would be the next step in First’s eco-friendly venture, with the Aberdeen depot home to the world’s first hydrogen-powered double deckers.

By last July, 40% of the firm’s entire Aberdeen fleet was emissions-free.

And it wants every bus to be like this by 2035.

A hydrogen double-decker bus used by First Bus in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What do neighbours say?

However, worried neighbours could throw a spanner in the works.

Richard Harwood lives nearby at King’s Crescent and says the efforts to reduce noise from EV charging have not helped.

In an objection, he states: “Contrary to the belief held by First and their architects, sound has no respect for these acoustic barriers.

“This is evident in their recent attempt to reduce the humming emanating from the charging stations all night.

“This humming is still very audible even through closed windows.”

There are signs up directing drivers to the EV equipment. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

And he adds: “H2 is a highly inflammable and compressible gas, and due to these properties would cause a catastrophic disaster if an explosion were to occur.

“At the very least every piece of glass within a large area would be at risk.”

‘Proximity of housing is a cause for concern’

Teresa Harwood, who lives at the same address, states: “Since the installation of the EV chargers we have had noise disruption every night.

“Secondly, I’m very concerned as to the safety issues surrounding the storage of hydrogen in proximity with EV chargers.”

The First fleet. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

And Tom Baxter weighed in from his home in Ferryhill: “Hydrogen’s properties mean that it can result in very high overpressures on explosion.

“The proximity of housing is a cause for concern.”

What do you think of the plans? Let us know in our comments section below

What is being doing to deal with the noise issue?

The plans have been put forward by Edinburgh-based Logan Energy, who have commissioned specialist noise studies.

They have worked out that the nearest house to the plant would be 42m away at Nelson Court.

The First Bus hydrogen plans are yet to be approved. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

So what do they make of it?

Firstly, they say: “Cooling of the equipment requires plant to operate during the day and nighttime period which results in noise emissions.”

However, they reckon some form of “acoustic barrier” should do the trick.

Their report recommends building a 2.4m timber fence around the refuelling equipment.

It would be lined with special material designed to absorb sound.

Old Aberdeen Community Council is calling for more detailed analysis, however the council’s environmental health experts say they are fine with it as long as measures are installed.

You can see the plans here:

Dyce fire repairs

Cults home plan

M&S trolley bays

Fraserburgh footpath approved – sort of… 

Kildrummy ticket office latest

Strathdon greenhouse

David Street Co-op in Stonehaven 

Aberdeen First Bus hydrogen plan

