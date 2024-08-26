Bus depot bust up as Aberdeen neighbours fear hydrogen fuelling plans ‘could cause catastrophic disaster’

Aberdeen First Bus hydrogen plans have sparked complaints from neighbours and a Stonehaven Co-op is making a bid to stand out more as bosses become embroiled in a supermarket war with Tesco.

Meanwhile, plans for a huge new footpath from Cairnbulg to Fraserburgh have been approved – minus some sections – after a years-long wrangle.

All these and more feature in this week’s Planning Ahead, our weekly round-up of the latest proposals being pondered across the north-east.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting applications submitted to our councils to form changes big and small in our communities.

But first, there are plans to repair an Aberdeen building hit by a huge fire this year.

Repairs to blaze-hit building on outskirts of Aberdeen

In February, a blaze broke out at a petrol lab in Dyce.

Scores of firefighters were sent to Core Laboratories on Howe Moss Drive in the Kirkhill Industrial Estate.

There were no injuries, but the building was left a blackened shell.

Owners Core Laboratories Ltd are now working on repairs costing £670,000.

Papers say roof and wall cladding works are required to bring the building back up to scratch.

Owner forced to scale back Cults home replacement vision

West Park, at 241 North Deeside Road in Cults, sold for £825,000 in 2021.

Last June, Planning Ahead revealed that owner Derek Smith wanted to knock it down to make way for a futuristic replacement.

He wanted to build an “exemplar sustainable dwelling” with “high levels of energy efficiency”.

Papers sent to Aberdeen City Council explained: “It is not practical, and economically unviable, to upgrade the existing building.”

However, new documents say these plans have been axed “primarily due to insufficient

justification for demolition of the existing granite house”.

So what has changed?

These fresh blueprints show how the existing house could be “repaired and refurbished”, with extensions torn down and “contemporary” additions put in their place.

Mr Smith’s architect states: “The traditional existing house at West Park is of historic merit dating back to mid-19th century, with various lesser quality extensions and alterations added at later date.

“The applicant wishes to extend the home in a specific manner, and intends to create a multi-generational home for themselves and their family.

“The existing house’s construction and facilities are inadequate and not suitable for modern living.”

New M&S trolley bays planned at Union Square

Marks and Spencer wants permission to create some more trolley bays in the Union Square car park as it expands its shop at the Aberdeen mall.

Blueprints sent to the council explain that there are four there at the moment.

But, with the shop poised to roughly double in size, bosses want to build five more bays to the front of the huge unit.

It comes days after TK Maxx relocated to another spot at Union Square to make space for the enlarged M&S.

Fraserburgh footpath progress – despite wrangle

It was early in 2022 that the local heroes from Invercairn Community Council set out their £750,000 plans for a path along the old railway line between Cairnbulg and Fraserburgh.

The three-mile stretch was last used in 1965, when it fell victim to the infamous Beeching cuts.

Since then, despite becoming overgrown and unsteady, it has acted as a bumpy trail linking the two north-east communities.

The plans to forge a proper path were a huge hit with locals, with dozens penning effusive letters in support of the idea.

And it may have been a long road, but the plans have finally now been approved by Aberdeenshire Council.

However, there is a catch… Only some of the path will be going ahead.

What exactly has been approved?

The ambitious idea seems to have become ensnared in red tape.

Planning chiefs said the need for new bridges at some parts would complicate things, as would the need for drainage at areas near homes.

And the proximity to the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force camp would also prove tricky, as it is a site of historic significance.

Therefore, it’s been agreed to just proceed with two parts of the path…

The first section will head north from Fraserburgh Cemetery to the greenkeepers area at Fraserburgh Golf Club.

It would then break off for a bit, and continue from the north-east of the course to the Waters of Philorth.

The other section approved will run from the Inverallochy housing development Flushing Meadows at Rathen Road to the Gamekeepers Cottage nearby.

Council bosses conclude: “The development will create a safe route for pedestrians and cyclists, which is a long-held desire for the community.

“The project will encourage sustainable modes of travels and has the potential to seen as a tourist attraction.”

Kildrummy ticket office to be taken down by millionaire owners

A small slice of the north-east’s tourism past will be demolished as the new owners of a historic Donside hotel turn it into their dream home…

The new owners of the Kildrummy Estate, American socialites Chris and Camille Bently, want to erect a huge greenhouse in place of the old ticket office for Kildrummy Castle Gardens.

It closed to the public when the surrounding estate went up for sale in 2018.

Now it is all private land, and the greenhouse will be used by the owners.

Council planning chiefs have now approved the demolition of the 1980s hut.

Read more about the American couple’s hotel revamp plans here.

Former councillor wants new greenhouse at historic home too

Meanwhile, a few miles away in Strathdon, a former councillor wants to make the most of his garden too.

Richard Stroud lives at The Manse, a C-listed building, designed by Archibald Simpson in the 1830s.

Mr Stroud served as a councillor in the area for many years.

Permission is needed due to this historic significance of the Donside abode.

Planning papers state: “The greenhouse is to provide, for my wife, an enclosed protected and warm outside area, with easy access from the main house, where she can enjoy her plants and a view of the garden.”

Stonehaven Co-op to stand out more

At a time when Co-op higher-ups claim it could be fighting to survive, plans have been lodged to spruce up Stonehaven’s David Street branch.

Bosses want to give it a colourful makeover to ensure that no passers-by are able to miss it.

What’s with the timing, you might ask?

Well, at the moment the Co-op is fighting tooth and nail to STOP a new Tesco from opening up a mile away from this store.

They reckon it cost the shop a staggering 50% of its custom.

And the Co-op also argues that the David Street unit “acts as a retail anchor for the town centre” – so various other traders would be hit if people stopped visiting it.

An application for the new additions states it is needed as there is “there is no Co-op signage on this side of the building” and the chain “wanted to make awareness of

the store in this area”.

These signs would be on the side of the building just off the main street leading to the town centre.

The premises has been a Co-op for about 15 years.

Read more about the Co-op’s fears, and objections raised by the landowner of a new Morrisons, here.

First bus Aberdeen hydrogen fuelling plans rile neighbours

Finally, in Aberdeen, First Bus bosses are again coming up against local opposition in their efforts to modernise the fleet.

Last year, plans to install EV charging apparatus sparked complaints from those living nearby about the noise of the equipment.

Eventually, the plans were approved – as long as anti-noise measures were installed.

A year on, neighbours say this hasn’t had the desired effect, and claim they have been left putting up with a hum from the EV devices.

And now, the same locals are penning fresh letters of objection to Aberdeen City Council as the bus firm aims to install its own hydrogen fuelling kit.

What are the latest plans?

The refuelling station would be along Mounthooly Way, just off the junction with King Street.

It would be the next step in First’s eco-friendly venture, with the Aberdeen depot home to the world’s first hydrogen-powered double deckers.

By last July, 40% of the firm’s entire Aberdeen fleet was emissions-free.

And it wants every bus to be like this by 2035.

What do neighbours say?

However, worried neighbours could throw a spanner in the works.

Richard Harwood lives nearby at King’s Crescent and says the efforts to reduce noise from EV charging have not helped.

In an objection, he states: “Contrary to the belief held by First and their architects, sound has no respect for these acoustic barriers.

“This is evident in their recent attempt to reduce the humming emanating from the charging stations all night.

“This humming is still very audible even through closed windows.”

And he adds: “H2 is a highly inflammable and compressible gas, and due to these properties would cause a catastrophic disaster if an explosion were to occur.

“At the very least every piece of glass within a large area would be at risk.”

‘Proximity of housing is a cause for concern’

Teresa Harwood, who lives at the same address, states: “Since the installation of the EV chargers we have had noise disruption every night.

“Secondly, I’m very concerned as to the safety issues surrounding the storage of hydrogen in proximity with EV chargers.”

And Tom Baxter weighed in from his home in Ferryhill: “Hydrogen’s properties mean that it can result in very high overpressures on explosion.

“The proximity of housing is a cause for concern.”

What is being doing to deal with the noise issue?

The plans have been put forward by Edinburgh-based Logan Energy, who have commissioned specialist noise studies.

They have worked out that the nearest house to the plant would be 42m away at Nelson Court.

So what do they make of it?

Firstly, they say: “Cooling of the equipment requires plant to operate during the day and nighttime period which results in noise emissions.”

However, they reckon some form of “acoustic barrier” should do the trick.

Their report recommends building a 2.4m timber fence around the refuelling equipment.

It would be lined with special material designed to absorb sound.

Old Aberdeen Community Council is calling for more detailed analysis, however the council’s environmental health experts say they are fine with it as long as measures are installed.

You can see the plans here:

Dyce fire repairs

Cults home plan

M&S trolley bays

Fraserburgh footpath approved – sort of…

Kildrummy ticket office latest

Strathdon greenhouse

David Street Co-op in Stonehaven

Aberdeen First Bus hydrogen plan