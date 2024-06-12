Scrubbing off a decade of decay: Volunteers prepare long-empty Union Street shop for new lease of life

Another pair of long-abandoned units on Union Street have been done up in hope of attracting new traders onto Aberdeen’s high street.

The adjoining properties at 225 and 227 Union Street were once home to shoe store Shuropody and Greggs.

But Shuropody moved out in 2014, meaning the unit is now the fourth longest to lie dormant on the entire Granite Mile.

Next door, Greggs served up its final sausage rolls from the store next door in June 2017.

The units have since been slipping into disrepair – with flaky paint plaguing the once glossy entrances.

In yet another cleaning spree across the city centre, Our Union Street volunteers have now breathed new life into the premises in a bid to make the high street sparkle again.

It comes days after Indian street food chain Chaiiwala announced it would soon be opening a new branch in Aberdeen next door.

This will add yet another food and drink option to the street now home to more eateries than shops.

And a similar future could be in line for the 225/227 spaces…

Last year, the owners secured permission to change the use of both into a hospitality venue, in a bid to attract a tenant.

And the units have now been equipped with new signs designed by local company Mak Mono, while the frontage has been sanded and painted.

The street furniture outside has also been spruced up, and the pavements scrubbed.

Five empty units done – and there is more to come…

This is the latest shop frontage to get some TLC amid Our Union Street‘s ongoing work to make the Granite Mile more appealing to business owners.

And The P&J understands there is already a potential taker for it. A sign on the door hints at a long-awaited new chapter.

It follows the revamp of the empty sites on 172, 195 and 229 Union Street.

In March, the vacant unit on 164 Union Street was also repainted and turned into a colourful display, painted by the Graffiti Grannies, showcasing the history of Aberdeen.

This has now been equipped with a QR code, which passersby can scan to find out more about the pilot project aimed at filling the disused units.

Our Union Street bosses say the transformation has already proved fruitful, with more potential tenants showing an interest into the vacant property.

And there is more to come, with another clean up event taking place on June 30, where the “army of volunteers” will tackle the strip between Huntly Street and Union Row.

Group co-leader Bob Keiller stressed that none of this would have been possible without their enthusiasm and hard work.

He added: “At every clean-up event we hold, weare always amazed by the enthusiasm and positive spirit that radiates from everyone involved.

“It is amazing to see what can be done in such a short space of time when a local community pulls together.”

