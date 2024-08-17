19-year-old man charged with disturbance near Aberdeen’s Lemon Tree

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a disturbance in Aberdeen which saw armed officers descend on a city centre street.

It took place in the Shoe Lane/Queen Street area at around 4.55pm yesterday, which led to the cancellation of a show at the Lemon Tree performing arts centre on nearby West North Street.

Officers, including specialist ones with firearms, had a presence on the aforementioned three streets, while Queen Street and Shoe Lane were both cordoned off, with passersby redirected away from the area.

Last night, police confirmed that a 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident, however, he has now been charged and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Although armed police were spotted heading inside the Lemon Tree while conducting inquiries, Aberdeen Performing Arts who run the venue confirmed that the incident was not connected to there.

They confirmed that a show was cancelled, in consultation with the police, due to the safety of customers, staff and artists.

There were no reported injuries and last night police said there was not believed to be “any risk to the wider public”.

At the height of the incident, numerous police vehicles could be seen parked outside the Lemon Tree, with officers making their presence felt and blue lights seen flashing.

Posting on Facebook, Police Scotland said: “Following a disturbance in the Shoe Lane/Queen Street area of Aberdeen at around 4.55pm on Friday, August 16, a 19-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection.

“He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, August 19.