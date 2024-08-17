19-year-old man charged with disturbance near Aberdeen’s Lemon Tree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
19-year-old man charged with disturbance near Aberdeen’s Lemon Tree

Armed police officers descended on the Shoe Lane/Queen Street area yesterday.

By Chris Cromar
Lemon Tree incident.
Police at the incident yesterday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a disturbance in Aberdeen which saw armed officers descend on a city centre street.

It took place in the Shoe Lane/Queen Street area at around 4.55pm yesterday, which led to the cancellation of a show at the Lemon Tree performing arts centre on nearby West North Street.

Officers, including specialist ones with firearms, had a presence on the aforementioned three streets, while Queen Street and Shoe Lane were both cordoned off, with passersby redirected away from the area.

Lemon Tree incident.
A number of police attended the incident. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Last night, police confirmed that a 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident, however, he has now been charged and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.

Although armed police were spotted heading inside the Lemon Tree while conducting inquiries, Aberdeen Performing Arts who run the venue confirmed that the incident was not connected to there.

Lemon Tree incident.
Armed officers were drafted in. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

They confirmed that a show was cancelled, in consultation with the police, due to the safety of customers, staff and artists.

There were no reported injuries and last night police said there was not believed to be “any risk to the wider public”.

Lemon Tree incident.
Queen Street was closed as a result of the incident, as was Shone Lane. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

At the height of the incident, numerous police vehicles could be seen parked outside the Lemon Tree, with officers making their presence felt and blue lights seen flashing.

Posting on Facebook, Police Scotland said: “Following a disturbance in the Shoe Lane/Queen Street area of Aberdeen at around 4.55pm on Friday, August 16, a 19-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection.

“He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, August 19.

