Air ambulance called to assist ‘two male casualties’ in crash near Turriff

Air ambulance has been called to assist “two male casualties” after a crash on the B9025 Turriff to Aberchirder road this afternoon.

The incident, which involved one car, happened at around 3.50pm and the road has been closed as a result.

Police and ambulances are at the scene.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they got the call at 3.54pm and sent two appliances, from Turriff and Aberchirder respectively.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “Paramedics on scene asked for air ambulance.”

Both Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.

More to follow.