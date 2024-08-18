Midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen outlines Aberdeen supporters’ role in bid for Premier Sports Cup glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen outlines Aberdeen supporters’ role in bid for Premier Sports Cup glory

Midfielder Heltne Nilsen won two cups during his time in Norway and is targeting more silverware success with Aberdeen in the Premier Sports Cup.

By Sean Wallace
Sivert Heltne Nilsen (6) of Aberdeen during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match against Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock
Sivert Heltne Nilsen (6) of Aberdeen during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match against Queen's Park. Image: Shutterstock

Midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen believes the knowledge Aberdeen fans “have our back” will be key to the bid for Premier Sports Cup glory.

Aberdeen edged into the quarter-finals with new signing Topi Keskinen firing a dramatic late winner on his debut to beat Queen’s Park 1-0 at Pittodrie.

The Red Army stuck with the Dons throughout a frustrating 90 minutes against the Championship Spiders.

Finnish winger Keskinen, an £860,000 signing from HJK Helsinki, netted the decisive goal in injury time.

Summer signing Heltne Nilsen has twice secured cup glory in his native Norway – with Brann (2023) and Hodd (2012).

He is targeting another winner’s medal with the Dons, and reckons the Red Army will play a major role in achieving that dream.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie and Sivert Heltne Nilsen celebrate as Topi Keskinen scores to make it 1-0 against Queen’s Park. Image: SNS

Heltne Nilsen said: “It’s really important how the fans and the whole city are behind the club and have our back.

“Hopefully we can keep the momentum now so that we grow and get better as a motivation to take small steps all the time.

“I know how a cup adventure can be.

“In Norway, I have been the underdog, where we have won the cup twice.

“I’m looking for a third cup winner’s medal with Aberdeen this year.”

Sivert Heltne Nilsen (6) of Aberdeen during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match against Queens Park. Image: Shutterstock

No stress about extra-time

Aberdeen have now won all seven games this season in all competitions under manager Jimmy Thelin.

Midfielder Heltne Nilsen has been pivotal to that winning streak following his transfer on a three-year deal from Norwegian club Brann.

Aberdeen were heading for extra-time against Queen’s Park until Keskinen netted the late winner.

Aberdeen midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen in action against Queen’s Park. Image; Shutterstock

Heltne Nilsen said: “Anything can happen and you can feel a little lower of your opponent when they come from a lower league.

“We didn’t do that and kept to the match plan.

“We did some good talking at half-time and it helped us to win the game.

“I had a good feeling in the game and felt we controlled it.

“We got a little sloppy and they had chances.

“But I had a feeling we had the momentum and if we kept creating things then we would get the win in the end.

“Even though they did a good job in defending in the low block.

“It was a different game picture to what we are used to.

“It was a little bit more open when we won the ball.

“I enjoyed it and it was a bit easier to control from a midfield position then counter and counter.

“I was thinking about extra-time but I wasn’t stressed about it.

“I felt if we had to go to extra time we would continue to press them and find a solution to win the game.

“Luckily we did it in 90 minutes.”

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen scores the winner in the 1-0 defeat of Queen's Park. Image; SNS
Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen scores the winner in the 1-0 defeat of Queen's Park. Image; SNS

‘For sure, Topi will be big’

Finland under-21 international Keskinen made an immediate impact less than a week after signing in a big money move.

The £860,000 transfer fee outlaid for the winger is the second highest in Aberdeen’s history.

Keskinen arrived at Pittodrie fully match-fit and sharp having already played 23 times for HJK Helsinki this season.

He had already scored seven goals and pitched in with two assists this season for the Finnish top flight club.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against Queen's Park. Image: SNS

Heltne Nilsen said: “For sure Topi  will be big, along with Ester (Sokler) and Shayden (Morris) who have the pace.

“They can open things up from Jamie (McGrath) and Vicente (Besuijen), who are good in between.

“When you have a low block it is important you make the runs in behind to create the space.

“We did that with the runners from the full-back.

“Nicky (Devlin) and Jack (MacKenzie) were in good positions one v one.

“Step by step we get to know each other and the strategy.

“Hopefully, we can take small steps all the way.”

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates with Graeme Shinnie after scoring the winner to beat Queen's Park 1-0. Image: SNS
