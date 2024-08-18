Midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen outlines Aberdeen supporters’ role in bid for Premier Sports Cup glory

Midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen believes the knowledge Aberdeen fans “have our back” will be key to the bid for Premier Sports Cup glory.

Aberdeen edged into the quarter-finals with new signing Topi Keskinen firing a dramatic late winner on his debut to beat Queen’s Park 1-0 at Pittodrie.

The Red Army stuck with the Dons throughout a frustrating 90 minutes against the Championship Spiders.

Finnish winger Keskinen, an £860,000 signing from HJK Helsinki, netted the decisive goal in injury time.

Summer signing Heltne Nilsen has twice secured cup glory in his native Norway – with Brann (2023) and Hodd (2012).

He is targeting another winner’s medal with the Dons, and reckons the Red Army will play a major role in achieving that dream.

Heltne Nilsen said: “It’s really important how the fans and the whole city are behind the club and have our back.

“Hopefully we can keep the momentum now so that we grow and get better as a motivation to take small steps all the time.

“I know how a cup adventure can be.

“In Norway, I have been the underdog, where we have won the cup twice.

“I’m looking for a third cup winner’s medal with Aberdeen this year.”

No stress about extra-time

Aberdeen have now won all seven games this season in all competitions under manager Jimmy Thelin.

Midfielder Heltne Nilsen has been pivotal to that winning streak following his transfer on a three-year deal from Norwegian club Brann.

Aberdeen were heading for extra-time against Queen’s Park until Keskinen netted the late winner.

Heltne Nilsen said: “Anything can happen and you can feel a little lower of your opponent when they come from a lower league.

“We didn’t do that and kept to the match plan.

“We did some good talking at half-time and it helped us to win the game.

“I had a good feeling in the game and felt we controlled it.

“We got a little sloppy and they had chances.

“But I had a feeling we had the momentum and if we kept creating things then we would get the win in the end.

“Even though they did a good job in defending in the low block.

“It was a different game picture to what we are used to.

“It was a little bit more open when we won the ball.

“I enjoyed it and it was a bit easier to control from a midfield position then counter and counter.

“I was thinking about extra-time but I wasn’t stressed about it.

“I felt if we had to go to extra time we would continue to press them and find a solution to win the game.

“Luckily we did it in 90 minutes.”

‘For sure, Topi will be big’

Finland under-21 international Keskinen made an immediate impact less than a week after signing in a big money move.

The £860,000 transfer fee outlaid for the winger is the second highest in Aberdeen’s history.

Keskinen arrived at Pittodrie fully match-fit and sharp having already played 23 times for HJK Helsinki this season.

He had already scored seven goals and pitched in with two assists this season for the Finnish top flight club.

Heltne Nilsen said: “For sure Topi will be big, along with Ester (Sokler) and Shayden (Morris) who have the pace.

“They can open things up from Jamie (McGrath) and Vicente (Besuijen), who are good in between.

“When you have a low block it is important you make the runs in behind to create the space.

“We did that with the runners from the full-back.

“Nicky (Devlin) and Jack (MacKenzie) were in good positions one v one.

“Step by step we get to know each other and the strategy.

“Hopefully, we can take small steps all the way.”