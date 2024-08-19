Aberdeen nursery takes top spot in national childcare league table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen nursery takes top spot in national childcare league table

The Sunday Times has named the Seaton preschool as the best performing in Scotland.

By Ellie Milne
Seaton School locator
Seaton School Nursery is the top performing nursery in Scotland. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

An Aberdeen nursery has been named as the best performing in the country.

Seaton School Nursery, which is run by Aberdeen City Council, received a “glowing” inspection report earlier this year and gained the number one spot on the Scottish childcare league table.

The results were published by The Sunday Times this weekend, based on data from the Care Inspectorate.

Inspectors have visited and graded more than 1,000 nurseries since 2023.

The Seaton nursery, which has space for up to 40 children, received “excellent” scores for staff and leadership and “very good” gradings for its setting and care, play and learning.

The nursery is the only one in the Aberdeen region to make the top 10 and only one of two services in Scotland to receive 22 out of a possible 24 points from inspectors.

Following an inspection in February, the regulator said the “very skilled, knowledgeable and highly motivated staff ensured excellent outcomes for the children.”

Their report also praised the nursery for celebrating diversity and supporting whole families.

Aberdeen nursery tops league table

Locator of Poppies Pre-School in Laurencekirk
Poppies Pre-School in Laurencekirk received full marks during an inspection at the start of 2023 – no nurseries have done so for more than five full quarters. Image: Google Maps.

The top of the league table has remained the same as last year with Sgoil Araich Bhaile a Mhanaich on Benbecula and Merkinch Family Centre in Inverness also included.

More than 600 inspections have taken place in 2024 so far, but no nurseries have been awarded full marks by the Care Inspectorate.

Concerns have been raised that this means there has been an overall decline in the quality of childcare across the country.

Before the Covid pandemic, the number of top performing nurseries reached double figures every year – peaking at 36 in 2016.

The last nurseries to receive full marks, including Poppies Pre-School in Laurencekirk, were inspected at the beginning of 2023.

The Care Inspectorate awards grades, ranging from six points for “excellent” to one point for “unsatisfactory”, across the four categories of setting, staff, leadership and quality of care, play and learning.

