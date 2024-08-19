Adam Mackinnon is Premiership talent and Caley Thistle should build team around him – Gary Warren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Adam Mackinnon is Premiership talent and Caley Thistle should build team around him – Gary Warren

Mackinnon worked under the ex-Caley Thistle defender at Ross County, and Warren says 'he's got everything' you would want from a midfielder.

Adam Mackinnon has started ICT's three League One games this season, and he scored against Montrose on Saturday. Image: Jasperimage.
Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk

Caley Thistle midfielder Adam Mackinnon has the potential to get back to Premiership level, says Ross County youth boss Gary Warren.

County head of professional academy Warren knows all about the 21-year-old from Mackinnon’s time at the Dingwall club.

Mackinnon was released by the top-flight Staggies this summer, but has been snapped up by League One Inverness, who are working with a constrained budget and focusing on local talent, in part due to their relegation from the Championship.

Having penned a two-year deal, Mackinnon – on his third appearance for Caley Jags – turned in a man-of-the-match display against Montrose on Saturday, which included scoring the goal which earned ICT a 1-1 home league draw.

Warren, -who played for ICT for six years from 2012, mainly in the top-flight – is confident Isle of Lewis-born Mackinnon, who made six first-team appearances for County, as well as being sent on loan to Brora Rangers and Montrose, will showcase his abilities to great effect in the third tier.

He said: “Adam will be a great success at Inverness.

“As a character, he’s totally dedicated and is a real professional in the way he lives his life and goes about his business.

“He’s a player you would want to try to build a team around, because technically he’s really good.

Gary Warren, new Ross County academy manager in the stands
Gary Warren, Ross County’s head of professional academy. Image: Ross County FC.

“Adam’s at a stage now where he needs to be settled somewhere and just play plenty of games, so that he can fully flourish.

“In terms of personality, character and technical ability, he’s got everything you’d want as a midfielder. I think he will do really well at Inverness.

“Adam can use this move almost as a stepping stone – I know he wants to get back to the top-flight.

“If he does well and has a good season in League One with Caley Thistle, he’ll certainly be attracting the attention of bigger clubs.

“Adam always wants to kick on and do well. Hopefully, he can do the business for Caley Thistle and get them into a position which helps them out.”

Adam Mackinnon, left, celebrates his goal against Montrose at the weekend. Image: Jasperimage.

Surprise chances for Caley Thistle academy boys

Warren, who won the Scottish Cup and Challenge Cup with ICT, says his former team-mates Billy Mckay and Danny Devine will play their roles in helping the younger lads to settle into Duncan Ferguson’s Caley Thistle squad this term.

He added: “There are still a couple of good, experienced guys at Inverness in Billy and Danny – who will help Adam and the younger players.

“That’s what they need. Going down to League One is going to be tough and there’s a new dimension where they have to play a few more academy boys.

“That’s good for the club, but also for the younger players, who will now get the opportunity to be thrown into an environment they probably didn’t think they’d experience this time last year.”

Caley Thistle will be looking for their first win of the League One season this weekend when they travel to early leaders Kelty Hearts.

Conversation