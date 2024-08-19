Adam Mackinnon is Premiership talent and Caley Thistle should build team around him – Gary Warren

Caley Thistle midfielder Adam Mackinnon has the potential to get back to Premiership level, says Ross County youth boss Gary Warren.

County head of professional academy Warren knows all about the 21-year-old from Mackinnon’s time at the Dingwall club.

Mackinnon was released by the top-flight Staggies this summer, but has been snapped up by League One Inverness, who are working with a constrained budget and focusing on local talent, in part due to their relegation from the Championship.

Having penned a two-year deal, Mackinnon – on his third appearance for Caley Jags – turned in a man-of-the-match display against Montrose on Saturday, which included scoring the goal which earned ICT a 1-1 home league draw.

Warren, -who played for ICT for six years from 2012, mainly in the top-flight – is confident Isle of Lewis-born Mackinnon, who made six first-team appearances for County, as well as being sent on loan to Brora Rangers and Montrose, will showcase his abilities to great effect in the third tier.

He said: “Adam will be a great success at Inverness.

“As a character, he’s totally dedicated and is a real professional in the way he lives his life and goes about his business.

“He’s a player you would want to try to build a team around, because technically he’s really good.

“Adam’s at a stage now where he needs to be settled somewhere and just play plenty of games, so that he can fully flourish.

“In terms of personality, character and technical ability, he’s got everything you’d want as a midfielder. I think he will do really well at Inverness.

“Adam can use this move almost as a stepping stone – I know he wants to get back to the top-flight.

“If he does well and has a good season in League One with Caley Thistle, he’ll certainly be attracting the attention of bigger clubs.

“Adam always wants to kick on and do well. Hopefully, he can do the business for Caley Thistle and get them into a position which helps them out.”

Surprise chances for Caley Thistle academy boys

Warren, who won the Scottish Cup and Challenge Cup with ICT, says his former team-mates Billy Mckay and Danny Devine will play their roles in helping the younger lads to settle into Duncan Ferguson’s Caley Thistle squad this term.

He added: “There are still a couple of good, experienced guys at Inverness in Billy and Danny – who will help Adam and the younger players.

“That’s what they need. Going down to League One is going to be tough and there’s a new dimension where they have to play a few more academy boys.

“That’s good for the club, but also for the younger players, who will now get the opportunity to be thrown into an environment they probably didn’t think they’d experience this time last year.”

Caley Thistle will be looking for their first win of the League One season this weekend when they travel to early leaders Kelty Hearts.