Man taken to hospital as emergency services called to Inverurie building site 

Numerous police vehicles and paramedics descended on Firholme Place after a man was found injured at the site.

By Ena Saracevic
Emergency services at the building site
The nature of the incident is currently unknown.

An man was taken to hospital after emergency services descended on an Inverurie building site last night.

Several police vehicles and incident response units were called to Firholme Place around 6:30pm on Monday, August 19.

It followed reports of concern for a man who had been found injured at the site.

The scene is near the council-run Gordon House, and building work has been ongoing in the area.

Man found injured at Inverurie building site

A police spokesperson said: “We were made aware of concern for a man found injured on Firholme Place in Inverurie around 6.30pm on Monday, 19 August.

Emergency services are currently attending the incident at Firholme Place.

“The man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.”

