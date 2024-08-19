Colin Bell steps down as Aberdeen FC Women’s boss

Aberdeen FC Women’s manager Colin Bell has resigned as boss just two games into the new season.

The 63 year-old has cited personal reasons for his decision.

The Dons have had a horrendous start to the new SWPL season, losing their league opener 11-0 at home to Rangers before suffering a 7-0 defeat by Hibernian on Sunday.

Bell, a Champions League winner with Frankfurt, was named as Clint Lancaster’s successor on June 26.

Colin Bell has left Aberdeen FC Women. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Youth academy director Stuart Glennie will take charge of an interim coaching staff following Bell’s departure.

The women’s team are in action again on Wednesday when they host Montrose at Balmoral Stadium.

In a brief statement the Dons thanked Bell for his efforts over the summer and confirmed the process to find his successor is underway.