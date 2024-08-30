‘Take two pills and go to spin class’: Aberdeen leisure chief’s vision for GPs working from sports centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Take two pills and go to spin class’: Aberdeen leisure chief’s vision for GPs working from sports centre

"I think there will come a time when there’s potentially GPs sitting in the same location as Sport Aberdeen," the charity's chief executive Keith Heslop says.

A 'Move More' class run by Sport Aberdeen, Macmillan Cancer Support and Maggie's Centre Aberdeen for people diagnosed with cancer. Image: Sport Aberdeen
A 'Move More' class run by Sport Aberdeen, Macmillan Cancer Support and Maggie's Centre Aberdeen for people diagnosed with cancer. Image: Sport Aberdeen
By Alastair Gossip

Work to align Aberdeen public leisure facilities with the health service could one day end up with your doctor being based at your local sports centre.

Sport Aberdeen chief executive Keith Heslop is predicting even closer links between his city leisure operator and the NHS as budgets shrink in the coming years.

But it’s more than just fiscal pressure; it’s all about the charity’s drive to help people of all ages to stay active and improve their health.

It’s an easier endeavour in the sunny summer months in Aberdeen, but “more difficult the other 11 months of the year,” Keith laughs.

Sport Aberdeen: ‘More than sports centres’

He adds: “Being honest, I’m not a great lover of the name Sport Aberdeen.

“I think the word ‘sport’ puts a lot of people off.

“I know walking into a gym for the first time can be intimidating but we are really driven to make our venues welcoming, inclusive, happy places to be.

“We have discussions all the time about how to describe our services. What would the ideal look like? I talk about a wellbeing model.

“Yes, ‘Get Active’ is Northfield’s name but actually, it’s a wellbeing centre where we provide physical activity, mental and emotional health support, and social engagement.

“It’s something more than a gym, swimming pool or tennis court.”

Sport Aberdeen chief executive Keith Keslop at Get Active at Westburn. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Sport Aberdeen chief executive Keith Keslop at Get Active at Westburn. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He mentions Northfield because local health services are already woven into the fabric of that recently refurbished Sport Aberdeen centre.

Two treatment rooms are used by Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership (ACHSCP) for community work.

The doctor will see you now at Sport Aberdeen

But Keith is striving to go further and emulate what he’s seen down south.

“I think there will come a time when there’s potentially GPs sitting in the same location as Sport Aberdeen,” he tells us.

“And they won’t only be writing up prescriptions for a particular drug treatment but also signing off for a particular physical activity to be done, which we will support.

“If I go to the doctor for my dodgy knee, I might get some anti-inflammatory pills but might also get told to go and see someone at Sport Aberdeen who will provide a physio programme for me.

“By providing that, hopefully Sport Aberdeen can help to prevent further damage and more expensive NHS treatment in the future.

“We’ve seen it in England.

“And that to me is a really sensible model that would just take a bit of resource and time to implement properly.”

Which GP surgery could be first in line to join up with the charity?

There are already signs of the NHS, ACHSCP and Sport Aberdeen working hand-in-hand.

But Keith hopes it can one day be just part of everyday practice.

And one Sport Aberdeen building immediately jumps out as fitting the bill.

An outdoor boot camp run for members of Sport Aberdeen's Get Active at Jesmond. Image: Sport Aberdeen
An outdoor boot camp run for members of Sport Aberdeen’s Get Active at Jesmond. Image: Sport Aberdeen

The chief executive adds: “If I could have merged the Get Active at Jesmond in Bridge of Don with Old Machar Medical Practice right next door, that would be the type of facility I’m thinking about.

“That would be us really working hand-in-hand with the NHS to improve the wellbeing of that particular individual.

“If we were starting again, I would build multipurpose facilities – huge wellbeing centres – which are really closed linked with the NHS.

“If we could we would expand on what we’re doing at Northfield but, obviously, capital constraints means we can’t just throw up a new facility tomorrow.

“So we need to work with the council to get a long-term plan adopted and implemented.”

Conversation