Union Terrace Gardens could become busking spot as council sets out new rulebook

Aberdeen’s Union Terrace Gardens could become a new busking hotspot as the council sets out rules on where performers can ply their trade.

The new “code of conduct” has been formed to encourage musicians to liven up the city centre – while also keeping the needs of residents in mind.

And, under these aims, buskers will be asked to rotate spots every two hours.

To make this more possible, “designated spots” have been agreed.

Initially, these locations were specified as St Nicholas Square, Schoolhill outside the St Nicolas Centre, the area outside the Trinity Centre and outside the Bon Accord Centre on George Street.

Now, Belmont Street, Guild Street, the Castlegate and Union Terrace Gardens have been added to the list – which is to be voted on by councillors next week.

What else is in the busker code of conduct?

Under the new rules, buskers will now be allowed to play until 9pm on a Friday and Saturday.

From Sunday to Thursday, this would be restricted to between 10am and 8pm.

The new “code of conduct” also outlines how loudly buskers are allowed to play.

The volume must be at “at considerate volume” meaning passers by can hear, but not noisy enough to disturb residents of businesses.

The acts also must not include any hate speech, offensive content, or any lyrics that promote discrimination, harassment or violence.

Other points of the code of conduct include keeping performance areas clear of litter, to avoid creating trip hazards with cables or equipment and leaving street furniture and seating free for others.

Changes come after public were asked for their views

The new code of conduct is a result of a public consultation that took place between March 18 and June 30.

A total of 65% of the people who took part felt that busking had a positive impact on the city centre.

George Street councillor Ryan Houghton summed up the code of conduct during a previous meeting about it.

He said: “We want to encourage artists because we know the value it can add to the city centre experience.

“However, people live in the centre too, and having an AC/DC cover blasted via an amp under your flat probably isn’t ideal if you’re sleeping off a night shift.”

Councillors have been asked to approve the Aberdeen busker rules.

