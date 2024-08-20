Girl struck by car on Aberdeen’s Wellington Road

A girl has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Aberdeen today.

The female – whose age is unknown – was struck on Wellington Road, the A956 road in the Granite City’s south at around 4.30pm this afternoon.

The incident happened near Halford’s.

Both police and ambulance attended the scene, and she was taken to hospital to be checked over.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.30pm on Tuesday, 20 August, we received a report of a girl struck by a car on Wellington Road, Aberdeen.

“She was taken to hospital to be checked over.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has also been contacted from comment.