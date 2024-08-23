‘Above and beyond’: Fraserburgh nursery celebrates after first inspection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Above and beyond’: Fraserburgh nursery celebrates after first inspection

Inspectors gave fives all around for J-Lo's Early Years.

By Ellie Milne
Children sitting in front of balloons
Some of the children celebrating the recent inspection. Image: J-Lo's Early Years.

J-Lo’s Early Years in Fraserburgh has gone from strength to strength since it opened almost two years ago.

Lorraine Watson and Jennifer Taylor took over the nursery in October 2022 and have successfully created a “nurturing space” for youngsters.

Last week, they had their very first visit from inspectors and received high praise across the board.

The Care Inspectorate uses a six-point scale to grade childcare services and gave the Fraserburgh nursery all “five” gradings.

“We were quite excited for our first inpspection and really happy with the result,” Lorraine told The Press and Journal.

“It’s taken us time to build up to where we are and we’re so proud of everything.

Children outside Cairnbulg Castle
Children on a nursery trip to Cairnbulg Castle. Image: J-Lo’s Early Years.

“The staff and the parents have been so supportive. They believed in us to get to where we are now.

“It’s been overwhelming.”

‘Happy and confident’ children

The duo have made a lot of changes since they took over from Peek-a-Boo nursery to make it the best possible service for young children.

Jennifer added: “We had a mountain to climb when we took over.

“Over the last two years we have worked so hard to overhaul the nursery and put J-Lo’s on the map as somewhere improving children’s development and giving them experiences to transition into school.”

Earlier this year, they created a sensory room in the garden area which benefits a number of the children.

Parents came together to help them raise the funds for the new space which was installed by Space Krafts.

They were also praised for their refurbished caravan and garden sheds, including one converted into a large sandpit, at the “bright and welcoming” nursery.

Exterior of J-Lo's Early Years
Inspectors visited the Fraserburgh nursery earlier this month. Image: Google Maps.

Inspectors said the space “promoted inclusivity” with its improved access for children with poor mobility.

The report adds: “Children who required additional support were well supported by patient and skilled staff and specialised equipment and resources.

“A few staff were proficient in using Makaton and were helping others to develop
their skills.

“Staff listened to the children and provided them with thinking time to process information. As a result, children were progressing well and were happy and confident.”

High praise for J-Lo’s in Fraserburgh

J-Lo’s Early Years has a dedicated staff team of nine, including Jennifer and Lorraine, who inspectors said were kind and nurturing.

More than 60 children are currently enrolled at the nursery – with the waiting list also full.

The inspectors praised the “strong” leadership saying the managers were committed to continuous improvement.

They said the children felt “safe and loved” by the staff who go “above and beyond”.

The team are committed to giving the children as many experiences as possible and have organised trips to local beaches and care homes, as well as Aden Country Park and Peterhead Prison Museum.

J-Lo's mini buses
The children get out and about to explore in the J-Lo’s buses. Image: J-Lo’s Early Years.

With the help of businesses in the area they have also been able to purchase their very own J-Lo’s bus to help the children explore and learn.

The managers added: “We can’t thank our staff, our bairns, their families and the community enough.”

The Press and Journal data team is monitoring the performance of childcare services, including nurseries, day cares and childminders, across the country.

Use our Care Calibre to see how individual services have been graded by the Care Inspectorate.

