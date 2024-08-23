First look at Popworld Aberdeen following XO takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look at Popworld Aberdeen following XO takeover

The new club has opened on the corner of Schoolhill and Belmont Street.

By Graham Fleming
Andy has urged Aberdeen partygoers to check out Popworld this weekend. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson
Andy has urged Aberdeen partygoers to check out Popworld this weekend. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

Popworld has finally landed in Aberdeen.

After a month-long renovation, the new club which specialises in 80s and 90s music threw its doors open to partygoers this month.

The venue on the corner of Schoolhill and Belmont Street has been a staple of Granite City nightlife for many years, as Exodus and then XO.

Popworld opened this Wednesday. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

Now, the spot has a brand new look after a month of “much needed TLC”.  

Being transformed into a Popworld chain, bosses promise students and partygoers the “ultimate pop party.”

The new-look bar. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

They say they venue offers “cheese with style”, with drinks themed around pop icons such as The Spice Girls.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, management at Popworld lifted the lid on Popworld’s first week in Aberdeen.

Popworld aiming to recreate Exodus glory days

Andy McLaren, 34, the general bar manager, said despite a quiet debut week, he’s confident of a lively party this weekend.

He said: “It has been good so far, but Friday was quite quiet last week. We are hoping to be a bit busier this weekend, with more word of mouth and the students slowly starting to come back.

Will you be taking to the dancefloor this weekend? Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

“Hopefully with this drastic change we can bring in a wider range of clientele and we want it to be as busy as it used to be.

“I’ve hears stories of the old Exodus, with the huge queues and we want it to be like that.

“I love the refurbishment, it was long overdue – it looks new and shiny – I love it.”

You can even make use of their photo booth. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

Despite a slower start than Andy was hoping for, he says those who have given Popworld a try have liked what they have seen so far.

“A lot of the customers who have visited us already have been quite positive,” he continued.

“We’ve had quite a lot of English students who have heard of Popworld before so they were excited to come and try it out.

The entire venue has had a full refurbishment. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

“They love it back home.

“Also the drastic change that we have had from the old dark and black exterior has been well received.”

Apart from looks, what’s different?

Looking at the new decor, the differences from Exodus are not difficult to spot. But what else has changed?

Andy adds that customers can find a whole host of cheesy throwback hits, which will have something for everyone.

“The music has been completely changed,” he added.

Every corner has be redone with its bright and colourful new look. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

“Before we had a lot of rock and roll nights and indie music, but now it is more going to 90s pop and Spice Girls and Britney Spears.

“That will probably be the biggest change for the regulars.

“My age group, we love that type of throwback music and the pop stuff because it has a place in our hearts.”

