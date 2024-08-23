First look at Popworld Aberdeen following XO takeover

Popworld has finally landed in Aberdeen.

After a month-long renovation, the new club which specialises in 80s and 90s music threw its doors open to partygoers this month.

The venue on the corner of Schoolhill and Belmont Street has been a staple of Granite City nightlife for many years, as Exodus and then XO.

Now, the spot has a brand new look after a month of “much needed TLC”.

Being transformed into a Popworld chain, bosses promise students and partygoers the “ultimate pop party.”

They say they venue offers “cheese with style”, with drinks themed around pop icons such as The Spice Girls.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, management at Popworld lifted the lid on Popworld’s first week in Aberdeen.

Popworld aiming to recreate Exodus glory days

Andy McLaren, 34, the general bar manager, said despite a quiet debut week, he’s confident of a lively party this weekend.

He said: “It has been good so far, but Friday was quite quiet last week. We are hoping to be a bit busier this weekend, with more word of mouth and the students slowly starting to come back.

“Hopefully with this drastic change we can bring in a wider range of clientele and we want it to be as busy as it used to be.

“I’ve hears stories of the old Exodus, with the huge queues and we want it to be like that.

“I love the refurbishment, it was long overdue – it looks new and shiny – I love it.”

Despite a slower start than Andy was hoping for, he says those who have given Popworld a try have liked what they have seen so far.

“A lot of the customers who have visited us already have been quite positive,” he continued.

“We’ve had quite a lot of English students who have heard of Popworld before so they were excited to come and try it out.

“They love it back home.

“Also the drastic change that we have had from the old dark and black exterior has been well received.”

Apart from looks, what’s different?

Looking at the new decor, the differences from Exodus are not difficult to spot. But what else has changed?

Andy adds that customers can find a whole host of cheesy throwback hits, which will have something for everyone.

“The music has been completely changed,” he added.

“Before we had a lot of rock and roll nights and indie music, but now it is more going to 90s pop and Spice Girls and Britney Spears.

“That will probably be the biggest change for the regulars.

“My age group, we love that type of throwback music and the pop stuff because it has a place in our hearts.”