Police lock down industrial estate in Peterhead amid ongoing bomb scare

An area of Peterhead has been locked down after an “unexploded ordnance” was discovered.

Police officers have closed a road near Dales Industrial Estate.

A cordon has been placed around the scene and residents are being told to avoid the area.

Bomb squads are currently on their way to assess the situation.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: Around 3.30pm on Friday, August 23, we were called to a report of unexploded ordnance at Dales Industrial Estate, Peterhead.

“A cordon has been put in place as a precaution and EOD will be attending to asses the item.”

