Police lock down industrial estate in Peterhead amid ongoing bomb scare

A cordon has been placed around the scene and residents are being told to avoid the area.

By Graham Fleming
Residents are urged to avoid the area

An area of Peterhead has been locked down after an “unexploded ordnance” was discovered.

Police officers have closed a road near Dales Industrial Estate.

Bomb squads are currently on their way to assess the situation.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: Around 3.30pm on Friday, August 23, we were called to a report of unexploded ordnance at Dales Industrial Estate, Peterhead.

“A cordon has been put in place as a precaution and EOD will be attending to asses the item.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

