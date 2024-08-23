Dimitar Mitov vows to be the safe pair of hands Aberdeen’s defence can rely on

Dimitar Mitov has vowed to command his box and be the safe pair of hands the Aberdeen defence can always trust.

Bulgarian international goalkeeper Mitov has conceded only three goals in the Dons’ winning start to the season.

Signed from St Johnstone, Mitov revealed boss Jimmy Thelin wants him to get involved in the build-up play and help start attacking moves.

Mitov is comfortable taking on that demand, but insists his number one priority will always be delivering clean sheets.

And he will aim to extend Aberdeen’s winning start to the season when facing Kilmarnock at Pittodrie on Sunday.

He said: “There’s a different demand in terms of the manager’s playing style.

“He wants me to play a little bit higher, he wants to get me involved with the build-up play.

“The manager wants to use me as much as possible.

“But also I’m a goalkeeper so my job is to prevent the ball from going into the net.

“That means controlling your box, coming for crosses, coming for through balls and also making saves.

“As a keeper you try to keep your job as simple as possible.

“And also give that reassurance to the boys in front of you that if anything happens, they know they have someone at the back that they can rely on.”

Boss Thelin’s defensive demands

Mitov arrived at Pittodrie this summer on a three-year deal.

The Dons have the option to extend the Bulgarian’s contract to a fourth year.

Aberdeen triggered a release clause to secure Mitov from St Johnstone for an undisclosed six-figure sum.

He has started six of the seven games so far this season, all wins.

Keeper Ross Doohan was between the sticks for the 4-0 Premier Sports Cup win against East Kilbride.

Mitov has made an impressive start to his Pittodrie career is quick to emphasise his team-mates also play a pivotal role in Aberdeen’s defensive solidity.

Mitov said: “I’ve been happy with my form.

“However the boys in front of me have made it really, really easy for me because they’ve been amazing.

“They’ve limited teams to the bare minimum of chances in games.

“That’s what the manager really demands from the team and how we defend with 11 players.

“It’s not just me and the back four in front of me, it’s also the front players and the midfielders, because they run a lot.

“They come back, they try to stop opportunities arriving into our box as much as possible.

“If we can keep that going for longer in the season it is going to be good for us.”

Different challenges with Aberdeen

Mitov spent six years at Cambridge United before moving to Scotland last summer when signing for St Johnstone.

In his first, and only, season with the Perth Saints Mitov was named St Johnstone player of the year and broke into the Bulgaria international squad.

St Johnstone were involved in a battle against relegation last season and only avoided the play-offs by finishing ahead of Ross County on goal difference.

He said: “In terms of mentality and concentration it’s different here because you’re not going to face as many shots as other clubs.

“It’s all about just being there when the team needs you.”

‘Confidence and momentum’

With seven wins from seven Thelin now boasts the best start to a Pittodrie career of any manager in the club’s history.

Thelin will bid to extend that when facing a Kilmarnock team managed by former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes.

Kilmarnock were in Euro action on Thursday, losing 2-0 to FC Copenhagen in Denmark in a UEFA Conference League play-off first leg.

Mitov said: “It has been a great start to the season for us.

“It’s really important for a team to start well as it creates that confidence and momentum moving forward.

“We just need to stay grounded as much as possible because in football things can change really quickly.

“Kilmarnock will be a difficult game as thy have really good players.

“They are in Europe for a reason, because they had an amazing season.

“For us it is about how we perform, how we create chances and how we defend.

“We will be ready for it.”