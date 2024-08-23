Dimitar Mitov vows to be the safe pair of hands Aberdeen’s defence can rely on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dimitar Mitov vows to be the safe pair of hands Aberdeen’s defence can rely on

Bulgarian keeper has conceded only three goals in Aberdeen's seven game winning start to the season.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov durin a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov durin a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

Dimitar Mitov has vowed to command his box and be the safe pair of hands the Aberdeen defence can always trust.

Bulgarian international goalkeeper Mitov has conceded only three goals in the Dons’ winning start to the season.

Signed from St Johnstone, Mitov revealed boss Jimmy Thelin wants him to get involved in the build-up play and help start attacking moves.

Mitov is comfortable taking on that demand, but insists his number one priority will always be delivering clean sheets.

And he will aim to extend Aberdeen’s winning start to the season when facing Kilmarnock at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov claims a cross against Airdrieonians. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “There’s a different demand in terms of the manager’s playing style.

“He wants me to play a little bit higher, he wants to get me involved with the build-up play.

“The manager wants to use me as much as possible.

“But also I’m a goalkeeper so my job is to prevent the ball from going into the net.

“That means controlling your box, coming for crosses, coming for through balls and also making saves.

“As a keeper you try to keep your job as simple as possible.

“And also give that reassurance to the boys in front of you that if anything happens, they know they have someone at the back that they can rely on.”

Dimitar Mitov during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

Boss Thelin’s defensive demands

Mitov arrived at Pittodrie this summer on a three-year deal.

The Dons have the option to extend the Bulgarian’s contract to a fourth year.

Aberdeen triggered a release clause to secure Mitov from St Johnstone for an undisclosed six-figure sum.

He has started six of the seven games so far this season, all wins.

Keeper Ross Doohan was between the sticks for the 4-0 Premier Sports Cup win against East Kilbride.

Mitov has made an impressive start to his Pittodrie career is quick to emphasise his team-mates also play a pivotal role in Aberdeen’s defensive solidity.

Aberdeen manger Jimmy Thelin with new signings Gavin Molloy (l) and Dimitar Mitov (r). Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin with new signings Gavin Molloy (l) and Dimitar Mitov (r). Image: Shutterstock

Mitov said: “I’ve been happy with my form.

“However the boys in front of me have made it really, really easy for me because they’ve been amazing.

“They’ve limited teams to the bare minimum of chances in games.

“That’s what the manager really demands from the team and how we defend with 11 players.

“It’s not just me and the back four in front of me, it’s also the front players and the midfielders, because they run a lot.

“They come back, they try to stop opportunities arriving into our box as much as possible.

“If we can keep that going for longer in the season it is going to be good for us.”

Aberdeen’s Dimitar Mitov and Graeme Shinnie during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match between Aberdeen and Airdrieonians at Pittodrie Stadium. Image: SNS.

Different challenges with Aberdeen

Mitov spent six years at Cambridge United before moving to Scotland last summer when signing for St Johnstone.

In his first, and only, season with the Perth Saints Mitov was named St Johnstone player of the year and broke into the Bulgaria international squad.

St Johnstone were involved in a battle against relegation last season and only avoided the play-offs by finishing ahead of Ross County on goal difference.

He said: “In terms of mentality and concentration it’s different here because you’re not going to face as many shots as other clubs.

“It’s all about just being there when the team needs you.”

Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov at Cormack Park, on August 22, 2024, Image: SNS

‘Confidence and momentum’

With seven wins from seven Thelin now boasts the best start to a Pittodrie career of any manager in the club’s history.

Thelin will bid to extend that when facing a Kilmarnock team managed by former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes.

Kilmarnock were in Euro action on Thursday, losing 2-0 to FC Copenhagen in Denmark in a UEFA Conference League play-off first leg.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen scores the winner in the 1-0 defeat of Queen's Park. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen scores the winner in the 1-0 defeat of Queen's Park. Image: SNS.

Mitov said: “It has been a great start to the season for us.

“It’s really important for a team to start well as it creates that confidence and momentum moving forward.

“We just need to stay grounded as much as possible because in football things can change really quickly.

“Kilmarnock will be a difficult game as thy have really good players.

“They are in Europe for a reason, because they had an amazing season.

“For us it is about how we perform, how we create chances and how we defend.

“We will be ready for it.”

Conversation