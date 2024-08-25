Gallery: Thrills and nostalgia on big day out to celebrate 100 years of Grant Park in Forres

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Gallery: Thrills and nostalgia on big day out to celebrate 100 years of Grant Park in Forres

Thousands turned out for the day to wish the Forres landmark a happy 100th birthday.

Grant Park’s 100th Birthday Party on Saturday, August 24, 2024, was a sun-soaked celebration of history and joy, marking a century of community spirit and cherished memories. Image: Jasperimage
Grant Park’s 100th Birthday Party on Saturday, August 24, 2024, was a sun-soaked celebration of history and joy, marking a century of community spirit and cherished memories. Image: Jasperimage
David Mackay By David Mackay & Katherine Ferries

Thousands of spectators have wound back the years to celebrate 100 years of Grant Park in Forres.

Organisers Forres Events put on a day of fun with hints of nostalgia to mark the centenary of the town landmark.

Enthusiasts raced their own homemade soap box carties to take top honours while spectators of all ages competed in mini Highland games.

The crowd also took part in a massive rendition of Happy Birthday to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the park.

Grant Park was gifted to the people of Forres by local philanthropist Sir Alexander Grant, who is best remembered as the inventor of the digestive biscuit.

And his great-grandson Mark Laing unveiled a new wooden statue of the businessman and baker during the celebrations.

Photographer Brian Smith of Jasperimage captured the vibrant essence of Grant Park’s centennial celebration in Forres, beautifully documenting the day’s festive atmosphere and memorable moments.

Forres Pipe Band. Image: Jasperimage
A century of memories and excitement—celebrating 100 years of Grant Park with a blast of fun and nostalgia! Image: Jasperimage
Saltair Security keeping everyone safe. Image: Jasperimage
100th Birthday Party celebration of Grant Park. Image: Jasperimage
Sheep Shearing. Image: Jasperimage
The ancient art of falconry takes centre stage—adding a thrilling touch to Grant Park’s 100th birthday bash! Image: Jasperimage
Up close with nature’s aerial wonders—the Falconry Display enchants us on this milestone day at Grant Park! Image: Jasperimage
Happy dog enjoying the sunny weather. Image: Jasperimage
Smiles all around. Image: Jasperimage
Tattie and Spoon Race. Image: Jasperimage
From giggles to cheers—the Tattie and Spoon Race is a delightful highlight of Grant Park’s centennial festivities! Image: Jasperimage
Celebrating 100 years of fun with a splash of colour—Grant Park’s face painting brings out the best smiles! Image: Jasperimage
A grand entrance for a grand occasion—an antique car brings timeless elegance to Grant Park’s 100th birthday speech and ‘Happy Birthday’ festivities! Image: Jasperimage
Witness the skill and tradition of sheep shearing as part of Grant Park’s 100th birthday festivities! Image: Jasperimage
A showcase of creativity and speed—homemade soapbox carts battle it out for the top prize at Grant Park’s 100th birthday celebration! Image: Jasperimage
Rolling with style and innovation—soapbox carts showcase DIY spirit and thrill at Grant Park’s centenary event! Image: Jasperimage
Turning wool into wonder—celebrate 100 years of Grant Park with a live sheep shearing demonstration! Image: Jasperimage
Stylishly speeding to the finish—soapbox cart racers make a statement in their costumes at Grant Park’s centennial festivities! Image: Jasperimage
Dressed to thrill—soapbox cart enthusiasts show off their costumes while racing to victory at Grant Park’s centenary event! Image: Jasperimage
SoapBox Carty fun. Image: Jasperimage
Image: Jasperimage
Fast-paced fun and friendly competition—soapbox carts make Grant Park’s centenary event an unforgettable experience! Image: Jasperimage
Furry friends join the fun—dogs are soaking up the excitement at Grant Park’s 100th birthday celebration! Image: Jasperimage
Dressed to impress. Image: Jasperimage
SoapBox Carty. Image: Jasperimage
100th Birthday Statue. Image: Jasperimage
A timeless tribute—unveiling the 100th Birthday Statue at Grant Park’s centennial celebration! Image: Jasperimage
A feast for the senses—sample tasty treats and browse unique stalls at Grant Park’s 100th birthday party! Image: Jasperimage
Stepping back in time—people in vintage outfits add a touch of nostalgia to Grant Park’s 100th birthday celebration! Image: Jasperimage
Kids beam with excitement as they climb aboard the fire engine at Grant Park’s centennial celebration! Image: Jasperimage
The funfair to keep everyone happy. Image: Jasperimage
Children delight in exploring the fire engine at Grant Park’s 100th birthday party! Image: Jasperimage
Thrills and chills at the funfair—enjoy the excitement of rides, games, and laughter at Grant Park’s 100th birthday celebration! Image: Jasperimage
Dressed in vintage attire. Image: Jasperimage
100th Birthday Party celebration of Grant Park on a sunny Saturday afternoon. Image: Jasperimage
Image: Jasperimage
Image: Jasperimage
A classic arrival—an antique car drives into the arena, setting the stage for the birthday speech and ‘Happy Birthday’ celebration at Grant Park! Image: Jasperimage
A grand day out. Image: Jasperimage
A vintage touch to a milestone celebration. Image: Jasperimage
Catherine Redgate with her stall. Image: Jasperimage
100th Birthday Party celebration of Grant Park. Image: Jasperimage
Image: Jasperimage
Image: Jasperimage
Smiles all around. Image: Jasperimage
A community celebration. Image: Jasperimage
A stroll down memory lane—people dressed in vintage outfits bring history to life at Grant Park’s grand centenary event. Image: Jasperimage
Gathered in happiness. Image: Jasperimage
Crowds gather with smiles and excitement for the birthday festivities at Grant Park! Image: Jasperimage
Excitement and laughter fill the air—everyone is enjoying the vibrant energy of the celebration. Image: Jasperimage
Historical fashion on display—enjoy the charm of retro attire as part of Grant Park’s 100th birthday festivities! Image: Jasperimage
Creative crunch—vegetable models add a unique twist to Grant Park’s centennial celebration. Image: Jasperimage
Veggies with a twist—see how vegetables become creative models at Grant Park’s grand centenary celebration! Image: Jasperimage
Veggies come to life. Image: Jasperimage
This award-winning vegetable dog model claims first place at Grant Park’s grand centenary! Image: Jasperimage
Image: Jasperimage

