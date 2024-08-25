Moray Gallery: Thrills and nostalgia on big day out to celebrate 100 years of Grant Park in Forres Thousands turned out for the day to wish the Forres landmark a happy 100th birthday. Grant Park’s 100th Birthday Party on Saturday, August 24, 2024, was a sun-soaked celebration of history and joy, marking a century of community spirit and cherished memories. Image: Jasperimage By David Mackay & Katherine Ferries August 25 2024, 12:58 pm August 25 2024, 12:58 pm Share Gallery: Thrills and nostalgia on big day out to celebrate 100 years of Grant Park in Forres Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6565249/grant-park-100-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Thousands of spectators have wound back the years to celebrate 100 years of Grant Park in Forres. Organisers Forres Events put on a day of fun with hints of nostalgia to mark the centenary of the town landmark. Enthusiasts raced their own homemade soap box carties to take top honours while spectators of all ages competed in mini Highland games. The crowd also took part in a massive rendition of Happy Birthday to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the park. Grant Park was gifted to the people of Forres by local philanthropist Sir Alexander Grant, who is best remembered as the inventor of the digestive biscuit. And his great-grandson Mark Laing unveiled a new wooden statue of the businessman and baker during the celebrations. Photographer Brian Smith of Jasperimage captured the vibrant essence of Grant Park’s centennial celebration in Forres, beautifully documenting the day’s festive atmosphere and memorable moments. Forres Pipe Band. Image: Jasperimage A century of memories and excitement—celebrating 100 years of Grant Park with a blast of fun and nostalgia! Image: Jasperimage Saltair Security keeping everyone safe. Image: Jasperimage 100th Birthday Party celebration of Grant Park. Image: Jasperimage Sheep Shearing. Image: Jasperimage The ancient art of falconry takes centre stage—adding a thrilling touch to Grant Park’s 100th birthday bash! Image: Jasperimage Up close with nature’s aerial wonders—the Falconry Display enchants us on this milestone day at Grant Park! Image: Jasperimage Happy dog enjoying the sunny weather. Image: Jasperimage Smiles all around. Image: Jasperimage Tattie and Spoon Race. Image: Jasperimage From giggles to cheers—the Tattie and Spoon Race is a delightful highlight of Grant Park’s centennial festivities! Image: Jasperimage Celebrating 100 years of fun with a splash of colour—Grant Park’s face painting brings out the best smiles! Image: Jasperimage A grand entrance for a grand occasion—an antique car brings timeless elegance to Grant Park’s 100th birthday speech and ‘Happy Birthday’ festivities! Image: Jasperimage Witness the skill and tradition of sheep shearing as part of Grant Park’s 100th birthday festivities! Image: Jasperimage A showcase of creativity and speed—homemade soapbox carts battle it out for the top prize at Grant Park’s 100th birthday celebration! Image: Jasperimage Rolling with style and innovation—soapbox carts showcase DIY spirit and thrill at Grant Park’s centenary event! Image: Jasperimage Turning wool into wonder—celebrate 100 years of Grant Park with a live sheep shearing demonstration! Image: Jasperimage Stylishly speeding to the finish—soapbox cart racers make a statement in their costumes at Grant Park’s centennial festivities! Image: Jasperimage Dressed to thrill—soapbox cart enthusiasts show off their costumes while racing to victory at Grant Park’s centenary event! Image: Jasperimage SoapBox Carty fun. Image: Jasperimage Image: Jasperimage Fast-paced fun and friendly competition—soapbox carts make Grant Park’s centenary event an unforgettable experience! Image: Jasperimage Furry friends join the fun—dogs are soaking up the excitement at Grant Park’s 100th birthday celebration! Image: Jasperimage Dressed to impress. Image: Jasperimage SoapBox Carty. Image: Jasperimage 100th Birthday Statue. Image: Jasperimage A timeless tribute—unveiling the 100th Birthday Statue at Grant Park’s centennial celebration! Image: Jasperimage A feast for the senses—sample tasty treats and browse unique stalls at Grant Park’s 100th birthday party! Image: Jasperimage Stepping back in time—people in vintage outfits add a touch of nostalgia to Grant Park’s 100th birthday celebration! Image: Jasperimage Kids beam with excitement as they climb aboard the fire engine at Grant Park’s centennial celebration! Image: Jasperimage The funfair to keep everyone happy. Image: Jasperimage Children delight in exploring the fire engine at Grant Park’s 100th birthday party! Image: Jasperimage Thrills and chills at the funfair—enjoy the excitement of rides, games, and laughter at Grant Park’s 100th birthday celebration! Image: Jasperimage Dressed in vintage attire. Image: Jasperimage 100th Birthday Party celebration of Grant Park on a sunny Saturday afternoon. Image: Jasperimage Image: Jasperimage Image: Jasperimage A classic arrival—an antique car drives into the arena, setting the stage for the birthday speech and ‘Happy Birthday’ celebration at Grant Park! Image: Jasperimage A grand day out. Image: Jasperimage A vintage touch to a milestone celebration. Image: Jasperimage Catherine Redgate with her stall. Image: Jasperimage 100th Birthday Party celebration of Grant Park. Image: Jasperimage Image: Jasperimage Image: Jasperimage Smiles all around. Image: Jasperimage A community celebration. Image: Jasperimage A stroll down memory lane—people dressed in vintage outfits bring history to life at Grant Park’s grand centenary event. Image: Jasperimage Gathered in happiness. Image: Jasperimage Crowds gather with smiles and excitement for the birthday festivities at Grant Park! Image: Jasperimage Excitement and laughter fill the air—everyone is enjoying the vibrant energy of the celebration. Image: Jasperimage Historical fashion on display—enjoy the charm of retro attire as part of Grant Park’s 100th birthday festivities! Image: Jasperimage Creative crunch—vegetable models add a unique twist to Grant Park’s centennial celebration. Image: Jasperimage Veggies with a twist—see how vegetables become creative models at Grant Park’s grand centenary celebration! Image: Jasperimage Veggies come to life. Image: Jasperimage This award-winning vegetable dog model claims first place at Grant Park’s grand centenary! Image: Jasperimage Image: Jasperimage
Conversation