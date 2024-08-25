Gallery: Thrills and nostalgia on big day out to celebrate 100 years of Grant Park in Forres

Thousands of spectators have wound back the years to celebrate 100 years of Grant Park in Forres.

Organisers Forres Events put on a day of fun with hints of nostalgia to mark the centenary of the town landmark.

Enthusiasts raced their own homemade soap box carties to take top honours while spectators of all ages competed in mini Highland games.

The crowd also took part in a massive rendition of Happy Birthday to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the park.

Grant Park was gifted to the people of Forres by local philanthropist Sir Alexander Grant, who is best remembered as the inventor of the digestive biscuit.

And his great-grandson Mark Laing unveiled a new wooden statue of the businessman and baker during the celebrations.

Photographer Brian Smith of Jasperimage captured the vibrant essence of Grant Park’s centennial celebration in Forres, beautifully documenting the day’s festive atmosphere and memorable moments.