Aberdeen flats evacuated after ‘potentially hazardous substances’ discovered

Residents were evacuated from their homes after the discovery of a “potentially hazardous substance” in an Aberdeen flat.

Police were called to Cadenhead Place in the Ashgrove area after the substances were found on Sunday morning.

Properties were evacuated as a precaution and officers set up a cordon on the street.

There was a significant police presence in the area throughout Sunday with the fire service also in attendance.

Photos shared on social media showed forensic officers working in the area wearing white protective suits and masks.

Those who were evacuated have since been able to return to their homes.

Inquiries ongoing at Cadenhead Place

Officers remain at Cadenhead Place today as inquiries into the incident continue.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended a flat in Cadenhead Place, Aberdeen, around 9.55am on Sunday, August 25, following the discovery of potentially hazardous substances within.

“A number of properties were evacuated as a precaution, however, residents have now returned.

“Emergency services remain at the scene and inquiries are ongoing.”