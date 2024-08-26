Aberdeen flats evacuated after ‘potentially hazardous substances’ discovered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen flats evacuated after ‘potentially hazardous substances’ discovered

Emergency services were called to Cadenhead Place on Sunday.

By Ellie Milne
Police van on Cadenhead Place
Police were first called to Cadenhead Place on Sunday morning. Image: DC Thomson.

Residents were evacuated from their homes after the discovery of a “potentially hazardous substance” in an Aberdeen flat.

Police were called to Cadenhead Place in the Ashgrove area after the substances were found on Sunday morning.

Properties were evacuated as a precaution and officers set up a cordon on the street.

Cadenhead Place sign
A block of flats were evacuated on Sunday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

There was a significant police presence in the area throughout Sunday with the fire service also in attendance.

Photos shared on social media showed forensic officers working in the area wearing white protective suits and masks.

Those who were evacuated have since been able to return to their homes.

Inquiries ongoing at Cadenhead Place

Officers remain at Cadenhead Place today as inquiries into the incident continue.

Police van on Cadenhead Place, Aberdeen.
Officers remain in attendance today. Image: DC Thomson.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended a flat in Cadenhead Place, Aberdeen, around 9.55am on Sunday, August 25, following the discovery of potentially hazardous substances within.

“A number of properties were evacuated as a precaution, however, residents have now returned.

“Emergency services remain at the scene and inquiries are ongoing.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Macduff dad caught with credit card knife 'grounded' by family, sheriff told
The soutar's shop at Birse "looks as if the shoemaker walked out 80 years ago and forgot to come back".
'Frozen in time': Plans to save 1940s Ballogie shoe shop that lay 'undiscovered for…
Red and white coastguard helicopter in the Skye.
Overnight helicopter search over Stonehaven involving police and coastguard
An aerial view of Union Street in Aberdeen
Who owns the vacant units on Aberdeen's Union Street?
6
Nicola Buchan has come up with a unique way of honouring 'funny little dude' Archie Strachan. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson/Fiona Strachan
Peterhead woman's 18 marathons in 18 days in memory of tragic 18-month-old
The Aberdeen First Bus hydrogen plans have sparked complaints from neighbours.
Bus depot bust up as Aberdeen neighbours fear hydrogen fuelling plans 'could cause catastrophic…
2
Council buildings on 81-85 and 101-103 Union Street
What is Aberdeen City Council doing with its OWN empty Union Street units?
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
'Heavy' cannabis smoker grew £5,000 of drug for himself
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a farming mishap and a teen torturer
The carcass was found on Cruden Bay beach. Image: Mike Shepherd
Huge whale washes up on Aberdeenshire beach

Conversation