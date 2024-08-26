‘Frozen in time’: Plans to save 1940s Ballogie shoe shop that lay ‘undiscovered for decades’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Frozen in time’: Plans to save 1940s Ballogie shoe shop that lay ‘undiscovered for decades’

Soutar's Shop, near Aboyne, has been stuck in time since the owner died more than 80 years ago.

The soutar's shop at Birse "looks as if the shoemaker walked out 80 years ago and forgot to come back".
The soutar's shop at Birse "looks as if the shoemaker walked out 80 years ago and forgot to come back". Image: Birse Community Trust
By Ben Hendry

Soutar’s Shop at Birse was the humble timber shack where generations of Deeside villagers went to get their shoes made and repaired.

It opened in 1897, and the store a few miles from Aboyne was a bustling cornerstone of the rural community for decades.

But when it closed in 1941, it became stuck in time.

An image taken during its long period lying empty. Image: Birse Community Trust

The shop, with its contents intact, stood dormant as something of a “rare time capsule”.

It was only “rediscovered” in 1999 – with locals shocked to find everything just as it had been left when the final cobbler closed up 58 years prior.

One newspaper report said it was “as if the shoemaker had walked out and forgotten to come back”.

The discovery was reported in The Scotsman in 2000. Image: British Newspaper Archive

Soutar’s Shop was handed to the Birse Community Trust the following year, but now urgent repairs are needed to save this unique window into the past.

The fascinating curiosity is at risk of harm from the elements and a rodent infestation…

Materials and stock ‘left untouched’ at Birse soutar’s hop

The shoemaker’s was built for James Merchant, who lived at the nearby Muir Croft at Birse.

Mr Merchant died in 1941 and his son, also James, carried it on for a few more years.

After this, documents sent to Aberdeenshire Council say the shop “lay undisturbed, with tools, materials and stock untouched until being ‘rediscovered’ following the death of Merchant’s daughter in 1999”.

The shop is nestled in the Deeside countryside. Image: Birse Community Trust

They found two rooms: a store to the front and workshop at the back.

Both were packed with the tools of the trade, materials, stock and even records of sales.

It is now an A-listed building, hailed as a “frozen-in-time record of shoemaking in the north-east in the early 1900s”.

Another view of the former shoe shop. Image: Birse Community Trust

Why is Birse Soutar’s Shop so special?

Architects working on the upgrades say this shop is “an outstanding surviving example of a rural shop purpose built before the early expansion of commercial shoemaking in Scotland”.

A glimpse inside the soutar’s shop at Birse. Image: Birse Community Trust

They add: “There are no other known examples of this building type with this level of preservation in Scotland

“It is an important and rare example of small industry and local life in the late 19th and early 20th centuries… The building is considered to be an extremely rare surviving
example of its type.”

There are more than 750 objects in there, including furniture, tools stock and sepia-tinted advertising posters.

Some of the old shoeboxes still stacked up inside. Image: Birse Community Trust
Another angle inside. Image: Birse Community Trust

What’s the latest with Soutar’s Shop?

After taking it on in 2000, the Birse Community Trust carried out some repairs and maintenance.

But that was many years ago, and the deteriorating state of the hut is leaving the “unique interiors and collections at risk from the effects of damp”.

Have a look inside here:

Experts say: “The condition of external fabric is now generally poor, and is beginning to negatively impact internal finishes and placing the contents at risk of deterioration.”

What needs done?

The Birse Community Trust ordered studies on the shop in 2022 “due to increasing concerns” about it.

Experts found the brickwork at chimney was “failing”, timbers were rotting and ramshackle windows were letting in damp.

Some of the damage to the building. Image: Birse Community Trust
Makeshift repairs have already taken place at the damaged chimney. Image: Birse Community Trust

Some wooden relics now “show signs of furniture beetle infestation” while hessian and basketry “have been damaged through gnawing by mice or other rodents, and soiled by their droppings”.

This is deemed to be “evidence of an infestation”.

And “rodent control” efforts are now being planned, to “reduce the risk of further damage and soiling to the collection, and to bring the infestation under control”.

There has been some work at the historic hut already. Image: Birse Community Trust

Did you know about this hidden gem in Deeside? Let us know in our comments section below

A report states: “These issues were considered to place the collections at risk due the increased risk of rot, insect activity and poor environmental conditions.”

Last May, the Ballogie Soutar’s Shop Heritage Group was formed, with 11 volunteers organising the repair project.

Plea for help as repairs are ‘urgently needed’

A statement on the Birse Community Trust website explains that prompt action is required.

The group says: “The shoemaker’s workshop is in urgent need of repair to protect the building and the collection of shoemaking artefacts it houses.

“We are working hard behind the scenes assessing the structure of the building the condition of the collection.”

Some of the decades-old shoes. Image: Birse Community Trust
Each relic will be carefully removed and returned after the major repair project. Image: Birse Community Trust

Anyone who would like to donate should contact the trust via BCToffice@birsecommunitytrust.org.uk.

The group adds: “Any amount, whatever size, will help us to preserve this unique hidden gem for both Birse and the wider community.”

You can see the Birse Soutar’s shop plans here.

Read more:

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Macduff dad caught with credit card knife 'grounded' by family, sheriff told
Police van on Cadenhead Place
Aberdeen flats evacuated after 'potentially hazardous substances' discovered
Red and white coastguard helicopter in the Skye.
Overnight helicopter search over Stonehaven involving police and coastguard
An aerial view of Union Street in Aberdeen
Who owns the vacant units on Aberdeen's Union Street?
6
Nicola Buchan has come up with a unique way of honouring 'funny little dude' Archie Strachan. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson/Fiona Strachan
Peterhead woman's 18 marathons in 18 days in memory of tragic 18-month-old
The Aberdeen First Bus hydrogen plans have sparked complaints from neighbours.
Bus depot bust up as Aberdeen neighbours fear hydrogen fuelling plans 'could cause catastrophic…
2
Council buildings on 81-85 and 101-103 Union Street
What is Aberdeen City Council doing with its OWN empty Union Street units?
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
'Heavy' cannabis smoker grew £5,000 of drug for himself
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a farming mishap and a teen torturer
The carcass was found on Cruden Bay beach. Image: Mike Shepherd
Huge whale washes up on Aberdeenshire beach

Conversation