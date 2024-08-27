Aberdeen Asda closed after overnight power cut

An Aberdeen Asda store remains closed this morning after an overnight power cut.

Bridge of Don shoppers are still unable to access the Middleton Park Superstore after customers reported its early closure around 5pm last night.

Store employees told customers last night that there was a “massive” outage, which is affecting the store’s computer systems, despite lights still being functional.

Asda have since confirmed that they lost power to “key elements” of store which forced staff to close its doors prematurely.

Maintenance crews are currently at work to restore their systems as soon as possible.

Customers are still unable to access the store in the meantime, and Asda have apologised for the inconvenience.

It is currently unknown when the shop will reopen.

Asda working to identify root cause of fault

An Asda spokesperson said: “Following a loss of power to the store on Monday evening, our Middleton Park store remains closed whilst we try and identify the fault and restore power.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this power outage.”