Three taken to hospital after three-car crash near Oldmeldrum

Three people have been rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after a three-car crash on an Aberdeenshire road.

Emergency services rushed to the A947 south of Oldmeldrum after the crash took place around 8am this morning.

The Scottish Ambulance Service dispatched three specialist operations teams to take those injured to the hospital.

Police remain on the scene.

The road is still closed and traffic is being diverted via the A920 road.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 8am on Tuesday, August 27, police were called to a three-vehicle road crash on the A947 near Oldmeldrum, Aberdeenshire.

“Three people have been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. The road remains closed at this time.

“Enquiries into the crash are continuing.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We received a call at 08:05 to attend a road traffic collision on the A947.

“An ambulance and three special operations response teams (SORT) were dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

