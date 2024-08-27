Three taken to hospital after three-car crash near Oldmeldrum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three taken to hospital after three-car crash near Oldmeldrum

The road is closed and emergency services remain on the scene.

By Jamie Sinclair
Emergency services at A947 crash
The road has been closed by the crash. Image: DC Thomson.

Three people have been rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after a three-car crash on an Aberdeenshire road.

Emergency services rushed to the A947 south of Oldmeldrum after the crash took place around 8am this morning.

The Scottish Ambulance Service dispatched three specialist operations teams to take those injured to the hospital.

Police remain on the scene.

The road is still closed and traffic is being diverted via the A920 road.

Three rushed to hospital after A947 crash

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 8am on Tuesday, August 27, police were called to a three-vehicle road crash on the A947 near Oldmeldrum, Aberdeenshire.

“Three people have been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. The road remains closed at this time.

“Enquiries into the crash are continuing.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “We received a call at 08:05 to attend a road traffic collision on the A947.

“An ambulance and three special operations response teams (SORT) were dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

