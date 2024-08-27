Two vehicles involved in crash on A90 at Longhaven

Two vehicles have been involved in a crash near Longhaven.

The incident took place on the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road at about midday.

It is understood the crash involved a van and a car.

The busy road was blocked in both directions as a result.

Traffic was building in the area with queues of vehicles being guided by officers at the scene.

There are currently no reports of any injuries.

The road was cleared by 1.45pm.

Police have been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

