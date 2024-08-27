Two vehicles involved in crash on A90 at Longhaven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Two vehicles involved in crash on A90 at Longhaven

Traffic was building in the area.

By Ellie Milne
Traffic on A90
Traffic is building on the A90. Image: DC Thomson.

Two vehicles have been involved in a crash near Longhaven.

The incident took place on the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road at about midday.

It is understood the crash involved a van and a car.

The busy road was blocked in both directions as a result.

Crash on A90
Emergency services at the scene of the crash near Longhaven. Image: DC Thomson.

Traffic was building in the area with queues of vehicles being guided by officers at the scene.

There are currently no reports of any injuries.

The road was cleared by 1.45pm.

Police have been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for more breaking news.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Sbarro is a New York-style pizza takeaway. Image: DC Thomson.
New Portlethen pizza joint offering slices at 1950s prices to celebrate launch
Black Sheep Coffee branch on Union Street, formerly Caffe Nero.
Caffe Nero building 'left dilapidated' in Aberdeen market demolition to be repaired - but…
Steven Buchan outside Balmedie Vegan Bay Baker store
Vegan Bay Baker opens new hometown shop in Balmedie
The crowd at the Premier League darts 2024 at PJ Live. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Premier League of Darts set for Aberdeen return
Security guard Yassine Mbarki admitted stealing more than £21,000 worth of equipment from his employer. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Security guard avoids jail after he was caught selling £21,000 of stolen items on…
Emergency services at A947 crash
Three taken to hospital after three-car crash near Oldmeldrum
Shoppers are still unable to access the store. Image: Rui Vieira/PA Wire.
Aberdeen Asda closed after overnight power cut
Holburn Street.
'All roads, all directions': Drivers warned over surface water as rain hits Aberdeen
Aberdeen city centre from above.
Serial thief jailed over thefts from Aberdeen city centre staff rooms
The impressive home has six bedrooms, six living rooms, and four bathrooms. Image: Burnett & Reid LLP/aspc.co.uk 
Award-winning west-end Aberdeen property hits the market

Conversation