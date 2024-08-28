One arrested after man found with serious stab wounds near Aberdeen high-rise

A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing which happened near an Aberdeen high-rise yesterday.
Officers locked down Rosehill Court around 7.45pm last night, with a large police presence.
A 44-year-old man was found “seriously” injured just outside the 16-storey building, and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary shortly after.
Pictures seen by the Press and Journal show a man receiving medical care outside the flat block.
A police cordon was seen at the tower block, with an additional two police cars stationed outside and officers patrolling the area.
But now police have confirmed they have arrested a 43-year-old man following the incident.
Police enquiries into stabbing continue
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “About 4.30pm on Tuesday, August 27, officers were made aware of a 44-year-old man found injured outside Rosehill Court, Aberdeen.
“Emergency services attended and he was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.
“A 43-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”
