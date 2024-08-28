Fire crews tackle basement blaze at Aberdeen hospital

Crews have extinguished a basement fire at a hospital in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) at around 1.30pm on Wednesday.

Four appliances were dispatched to the Foresterhill site to tackle the blaze after reports of a “burning smell”.

Crews from Central and North Anderson Drive fire stations successfully extinguished the flames with a hose reel and main jet.

The fire broke out in the Orange Zone of ARI which was quickly evacuated.

Nobody was injured and the rest of the hospital was able to operate as normal.

All appliances had left the scene by 4.30pm.

Fire breaks out at Aberdeen hospital

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 1.30pm on Wednesday, August 28, to reports of a smell of burning at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“Operations Control mobilised four appliances to the scene, where firefighters were met by a fire within the building’s basement.

“Crews have since extinguished the fire but remain working to make the area safe.

“There are no reported casualties.”

A spokesperson for NHS Grampian said: “The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service attended the Foresterhill Health Campus to deal with a fire in the Orange Zone of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“This area comprises a mix of office space and out-patient clinics and was evacuated as per our fire procedures. All other areas of the hospital continued to operate as usual.

“We can confirm there were no reported injuries. We want to thank all our staff for their prompt action when the alarm was raised.”

The basement fire comes after “dozens” of operations were cancelled at Woodend Hospital due to a fault caused by a lightning strike.

Other procedures have been cancelled at ARI and the children’s hospital.

Both of the health board’s central decontamination units – which sterilize and prepare surgical equipment – are currently unable to operate.