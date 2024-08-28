Fire crews tackle basement blaze at Aberdeen hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fire crews tackle basement blaze at Aberdeen hospital

Four appliances were dispatched to ARI and some areas of the building evacuated.

By Ellie Milne
ARI
The fire broke out in the Orange Zone at ARI. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Crews have extinguished a basement fire at a hospital in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) at around 1.30pm on Wednesday.

Four appliances were dispatched to the Foresterhill site to tackle the blaze after reports of a “burning smell”.

Crews from Central and North Anderson Drive fire stations successfully extinguished the flames with a hose reel and main jet.

The fire broke out in the Orange Zone of ARI which was quickly evacuated.

Nobody was injured and the rest of the hospital was able to operate as normal.

All appliances had left the scene by 4.30pm.

Fire breaks out at Aberdeen hospital

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 1.30pm on Wednesday, August 28, to reports of a smell of burning at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“Operations Control mobilised four appliances to the scene, where firefighters were met by a fire within the building’s basement.

“Crews have since extinguished the fire but remain working to make the area safe.

“There are no reported casualties.”

A spokesperson for NHS Grampian said: “The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service attended the Foresterhill Health Campus to deal with a fire in the Orange Zone of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“This area comprises a mix of office space and out-patient clinics and was evacuated as per our fire procedures. All other areas of the hospital continued to operate as usual.

“We can confirm there were no reported injuries. We want to thank all our staff for their prompt action when the alarm was raised.”

The basement fire comes after “dozens” of operations were cancelled at Woodend Hospital due to a fault caused by a lightning strike.

Other procedures have been cancelled at ARI and the children’s hospital.

Both of the health board’s central decontamination units – which sterilize and prepare surgical equipment – are currently unable to operate.

