Victim’s relief as Alness woman found guilty of historic child abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Victim’s relief as Alness woman found guilty of historic child abuse

Elizabeth Bell was convicted of four counts of assault against three children in the 1980s and 90s.

By Jenni Gee
Elizabeth Bell was found guilty of four assaults against three children in the 1980s and 90s.
Elizabeth Bell was found guilty of four assaults against three children in the 1980s and 90s.

An Alness woman has been found guilty of assaults against three children in the 1980s and 90s.

Elizabeth Bell had denied all the incidents – which took place between January 1982 and December 1995 – but was convicted following a trial at Tain Sheriff Court.

Bell, 62, appeared for sentencing this week and avoided a custodial sentence but was placed on a community payback order requiring her to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

Speaking afterwards, one of Bell’s victims told the Press and Journal that she had waited decades to see her abuser brought to justice.

Abuser poured cold water on children

The charges detailed how she targeted one girl when she was aged between 10 and 15, seizing her by the hair, pulling her hair, punching her on the body and striking her with a brush, as well as pouring cold water over her.

A second child was targeted when he was aged between three and seven, with Bell pouring cold water over him and striking him on the head and body.

Another charge detailed how Bell targeted a third victim first when she was aged between six and eight, striking her on the body with a brush, and again when she was aged between 12 and 14, striking her on the body, seizing her by the hair and pulling her by the hair.

The assaults took place at addresses in Alness and Tain.

At the sentencing hearing, Sheriff Neil Wilson told Bell: “It is a matter for which I could have sent you to prison.”

Instead, he made her subject to a community payback order, requiring that she remain under social work supervision for 18 months and complete 200 hours of unpaid work in the community.

Woman ordered to compensate victims

He also ordered Bell to pay £500 compensation to each of her victims.

One of those victims told the Press and Journal hearing that Bell had been found guilty had been “an amazing experience” because “people had listened to us”.

The woman – now in her 50s – said Bell had “instilled fear” and “humiliated her” in a way that left her shy and lacking in confidence, but that facing her in court had been a cathartic experience.

“It felt good because I knew that she couldn’t hurt me. I was scared of her before, if I saw her on the street my legs would shake – getting that opportunity I felt empowered,” she said.

“She wasn’t the strong bully that I remembered her as.”

‘She didn’t destroy my life’

She said the sentence – which she considered to be lenient – had come as a “blow”.

However she added: “It was still worth it to get the guilty verdict – the point is she got found guilty.

“I want to say as well that although I do have fibromyalgia and PTSD she didn’t destroy my life.

“I’m successful in what I do, I have a beautiful family and a beautiful partner and I’m happy.

“It can finally be put to bed now. Regardless of the sentence, it is over for me.”

 

More from Crime & Courts

Alexander Robertson
Kintore cannabis farmer grew drugs for terminally ill family members, court told
Elizabeth Bell was found guilty of four assaults against three children in the 1980s and 90s.
Caithness businessman found guilty of rapes at High Court in Inverness
Elizabeth Bell was found guilty of four assaults against three children in the 1980s and 90s.
Teen on knife and assault charges after armed police incident freed on bail
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Bloodhound-like cops catch drug-driver after smelling cannabis as he drove by
Elizabeth Bell was found guilty of four assaults against three children in the 1980s and 90s.
Oil boss who flipped car claims he wasn't drinking - he just forgot to…
Soldier survived grenade attack
Plot to kill former Aberdeen prosecutor would have 'shone light on criminal activities', accused…
Elizabeth Bell was found guilty of four assaults against three children in the 1980s and 90s.
Security guard avoids jail after he was caught selling £21,000 of stolen items on…
Elizabeth Bell was found guilty of four assaults against three children in the 1980s and 90s.
Inverness armed siege man dies in custody days before sentencing
Elizabeth Bell was found guilty of four assaults against three children in the 1980s and 90s.
Vicious Alness thug caged for slashing man's face during drunken knife fight
Aberdeen city centre from above.
Serial thief jailed over thefts from Aberdeen city centre staff rooms