Victim’s relief as Alness woman found guilty of historic child abuse

An Alness woman has been found guilty of assaults against three children in the 1980s and 90s.

Elizabeth Bell had denied all the incidents – which took place between January 1982 and December 1995 – but was convicted following a trial at Tain Sheriff Court.

Bell, 62, appeared for sentencing this week and avoided a custodial sentence but was placed on a community payback order requiring her to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

Speaking afterwards, one of Bell’s victims told the Press and Journal that she had waited decades to see her abuser brought to justice.

Abuser poured cold water on children

The charges detailed how she targeted one girl when she was aged between 10 and 15, seizing her by the hair, pulling her hair, punching her on the body and striking her with a brush, as well as pouring cold water over her.

A second child was targeted when he was aged between three and seven, with Bell pouring cold water over him and striking him on the head and body.

Another charge detailed how Bell targeted a third victim first when she was aged between six and eight, striking her on the body with a brush, and again when she was aged between 12 and 14, striking her on the body, seizing her by the hair and pulling her by the hair.

The assaults took place at addresses in Alness and Tain.

At the sentencing hearing, Sheriff Neil Wilson told Bell: “It is a matter for which I could have sent you to prison.”

Instead, he made her subject to a community payback order, requiring that she remain under social work supervision for 18 months and complete 200 hours of unpaid work in the community.

Woman ordered to compensate victims

He also ordered Bell to pay £500 compensation to each of her victims.

One of those victims told the Press and Journal hearing that Bell had been found guilty had been “an amazing experience” because “people had listened to us”.

The woman – now in her 50s – said Bell had “instilled fear” and “humiliated her” in a way that left her shy and lacking in confidence, but that facing her in court had been a cathartic experience.

“It felt good because I knew that she couldn’t hurt me. I was scared of her before, if I saw her on the street my legs would shake – getting that opportunity I felt empowered,” she said.

“She wasn’t the strong bully that I remembered her as.”

‘She didn’t destroy my life’

She said the sentence – which she considered to be lenient – had come as a “blow”.

However she added: “It was still worth it to get the guilty verdict – the point is she got found guilty.

“I want to say as well that although I do have fibromyalgia and PTSD she didn’t destroy my life.

“I’m successful in what I do, I have a beautiful family and a beautiful partner and I’m happy.

“It can finally be put to bed now. Regardless of the sentence, it is over for me.”