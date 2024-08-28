Man due in court following alleged stabbing at Aberdeen high-rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man due in court following alleged stabbing at Aberdeen high-rise

A 44-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

By Ross Hempseed
Rosehill Court was cordoned off by police. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rosehill Court was cordoned off by police. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A man is due in court following an alleged stabbing outside a block of flats in Aberdeen.

The incident occurred at 4.30pm on Tuesday, August 27, outside Rosehill Court tower block in the Cornhill area of the city.

Police officers were spotted patrolling the area around the 16-storey high-rise while a cordon prevented anyone entering the scene.

A 44-year-old man was found seriously injured and was swiftly taken to hospital for treatment.

Police stationed outside Rosehill Court in Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Another man aged 43, was arrested and charged following the incident and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said: “About 4.30pm on Tuesday, 27 August, 2024, officers were made aware of a 44-year-old man found injured outside Rosehill Court, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and he was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

“A 43-year-old man has been  arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday, 29 August 2024.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

