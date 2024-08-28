Man due in court following alleged stabbing at Aberdeen high-rise

A man is due in court following an alleged stabbing outside a block of flats in Aberdeen.

The incident occurred at 4.30pm on Tuesday, August 27, outside Rosehill Court tower block in the Cornhill area of the city.

Police officers were spotted patrolling the area around the 16-storey high-rise while a cordon prevented anyone entering the scene.

A 44-year-old man was found seriously injured and was swiftly taken to hospital for treatment.

Another man aged 43, was arrested and charged following the incident and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said: “About 4.30pm on Tuesday, 27 August, 2024, officers were made aware of a 44-year-old man found injured outside Rosehill Court, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and he was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

“A 43-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday, 29 August 2024.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”