‘I’ve never seen anything like this’: Fairy Pools tour boss could axe Skye trips after waiting four hours to park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘I’ve never seen anything like this’: Fairy Pools tour boss could axe Skye trips after waiting four hours to park

Concerns are being raised over access for emergency vehicles at the iconic site and the state of the roads.

Gordon Pearson says dream trips to the Fairy Pools are turning into "nightmares". Image: Supplied by Gordon Pearson.
Gordon Pearson says dream trips to the Fairy Pools are turning into "nightmares". Image: Supplied by Gordon Pearson.
By Louise Glen

A Highland-based tour operator is considering cancelling trips to the Fairy Pools on Skye as road chaos leads to five-hour tailbacks.

Gordon Pearson of WOW bus tours in Tomatin says drivers and staff find it almost impossible to cope with tourist numbers at the car park due to poor roads and lack of information for visitors.

In the last week alone, he has had to fork out £1,000 for new tyres on his buses.

And on Monday he spent two hours helping “overworked” car park attendants direct traffic as countless vehicles made their way to the remote location on a single-track road.

The fairy pools
The Fairy Pools on the Isle of Skye. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Mr Pearson, who has been taking trips to Skye for 15 years, told The Press and Journal that no one is listening to concerns from locals and visitors about rocketing tourist numbers at the iconic site.

He added that the car park is much improved and that Outdoor Access Trust staff at the site regularly go “above and beyond” to help tourists.

But he says the situation is “utter madness”.

Mr Pearson said: “Our flagship product is our day tour to the Isle of Skye from Inverness.

“As I was driving back from Skye on Monday I saw lots of vehicles that had been behind me at the Fairy Pools meaning they must have been stuck for five hours.

“On Tuesday I drove to Skye in my pick-up just to direct traffic to ensure we can get in and out safely.

“This is a dream trip for people visiting Scotland – but it regularly turns into a nightmare.”

Queues of traffic at the Fairy Pools.
Traffic chaos at the Fairy Pools on Skye. Image: Supplied.

Mr Pearson added that the sheer volume of private and rented cars and mobile homes at the Fairy Pools is unmanageable and is having an impact on his business and staff morale.

He said: “And that does not even mention our vehicles where the damage cannot be underestimated. Last week we had to pay £1,000 for new tyres as our vehicles are being damaged on the road.

“We have been forced to cancel some trips already, and we are currently considering pulling the plug on the Fairy Pools tour, which will just make matters worse.”

While Mr Pearson has encountered problems on Skye for many years, he said: “This year things are worse than ever before. This is mainly due to the sheer volume of vehicles, in particular campervans.

“Over the last three weeks, the road to the Fairy Pools at Glenbrittle has been blocked by campervans getting stuck on a near-daily basis.

“We are very used to issues on this road, but we’ve never seen anything like this before.

“This is not only an inconvenience to our passengers, but also creates significant problems for our drivers who operate on a tachograph.”

‘No access’ for first aid emergencies

The operator also raises concerns about emergency service gaining access.

“As well as the inconvenience, in particular to those that live and work in Glenbrittle, this also means that the emergency vehicles would not be able to reach there if required,” he said.

“Having personally assisted in quite a number of first aid emergencies over the years at the Fairy Pools, including tragically a fatality, I know just how important maintaining access is.

“Considering the Fairy Pools are considered to be one of the highlights of not only Skye, but of the whole of Scotland, this is a really embarrassing state of affairs for our tourism industry.”

A Highland Council spokesperson said it was keen to welcome visitors to the area: “However, it is also appreciated that the increasing number of vehicles has led to pressures on infrastructure and traffic management in some areas, especially along our rural, single-track roads.

Drivers are getting stuck in soft verges at the Fairy Pools on Skye.
Drivers are getting stuck in soft verges at the Fairy Pools on Skye. Image: Supplied.

“Council officers are working on potential visitor management solutions and exploring funding streams to help alleviate some of these pressures which are currently being experienced in the Skye area.

“In the meantime, we ask that all visitors please follow key guidance and advice on visiting the Highlands which can be found online at www.highland.gov.uk/tourism.

The spokesperson confirmed surfacing works for the C1237 road between Merkadale and Glenbrittle are included in this year’s capital roads programme for the Isle of Skye area.

‘The status quo is not a sustainable position’

Kate Forbes MSP who represents Skye, said she was planning a meeting to discuss the issue.

She said: “There is no doubt that this summer has proved hugely challenging for the single-track road towards the Fairy Pools, and there have been reports of the road being blocked for several hours at a time on multiple occasions due to vehicles becoming stuck on verges.

“This has created significant tailbacks, delays and general frustration. The road was never designed for the current volume of traffic.

“I am really concerned as this has a hugely detrimental impact to the daily lives of Glenbrittle residents.”

Read more on Skye tourism

More from Highlands & Islands

To go with story by Jenni Gee. Elizabeth Bell avoided jail after being found guilty of child abuse offences Picture shows; Elizabeth Bell. N/a. Supplied by Supplied (Dawn Mackenzie) Date; Unknown
Victim's relief as Alness woman found guilty of historic child abuse
Lynn Court, a retirement home in Oban.
Body of man, 95, lay in Oban retirement flat 'for a month'
More happy couples could soon be able to tie the knot at the Man of Storr.
Wedding plans: Skye's Old Man of Storr set for bonanza as council cashes in…
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.
Caithness businessman found guilty of rapes at High Court in Inverness
The Railway Pier in Oban
Woman, 87, dies after Oban house blaze
Dr Louise MacLarty with Aimie Bisset, junior auctioneer at Dingwall Mart
Black Isle doctor joins mission to boost Scottish farmers' wellbeing
The woman was found within the grounds of Macdonald Aviemore Resort, near a staff accommodation block
Woman, 62, found with head injuries in the grounds of Macdonald Aviemore Resort
Glenborrodale Castle in the Highlands.
£2.35m Highland castle with TWO private islands hits the market
Breaking news graphic
Firefighters and paramedics called to Black Isle crash
Shaun McLeod. Image: Facebook
Vicious Alness thug caged for slashing man's face during drunken knife fight

Conversation