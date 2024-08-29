‘It’s deeply sad’: Closure of FIVE Aberdeenshire village schools agreed as ‘best for the kids’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘It’s deeply sad’: Closure of FIVE Aberdeenshire village schools agreed as ‘best for the kids’

Primaries across the region are being mothballed, or closed outright, amid plummeting pupil numbers.

Kinneff Primary is now mothballed as Aberdeenshire Council rolls out closures elsewhere.
Kinneff Primary is now mothballed as Aberdeenshire Council rolls out closures elsewhere. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
By Ben Hendry & Isaac Buchan

Aberdeenshire Council has progressed plans to close village primary schools across the region – ushering in the end of an era for five communities.

During a key education meeting today, councillors voted to mothball schools at Tullynessle in Donside and at Kinneff, near Stonehaven.

Meanwhile, Fisherford and Easterfield will be permanently closed, along with Clatt Primary School.

It comes after education bosses warned that 33 schools across Aberdeenshire were sitting “half-empty” when discussing the need for savings earlier this year.

Nevertheless, elected members lamented that even older folk, who had perhaps left their schools decades ago, remained “very attached” to the buildings.

But ultimately it was argued that the closures would better serve youngsters, as they would benefit from learning in bigger classes.

Kinneff Primary School on the chopping block

While schools across Aberdeenshire burst back into life last week, Kinneff Primary School instead stayed silent.

For the first time since the 19th century, the coastal community between Stonehaven and Inverbervie is without a school.

Kinneff School is sitting empty this year. Image: Google Maps

Kinneff Primary School had been a source of concern for some time, and this year the roll plummeted to just eight children as there were no admissions for the 2024/25 term.

With that, pupils were instead offered places at Bervie or Catterline schools.

Today, Aberdeenshire Council’s education committee voted to go ahead with the mothballing plan.

East Garioch councillor Jim Gifford said it was hard to achieve teaching standards in a smaller school where kids are less able to learn from one another.

There will be another report on the school’s future next spring.

Clatt Primary School gone in Aberdeenshire closures

Clatt Primary School dates back 170 years, but has lain empty since 2022.

It was mothballed at that point, and now councillors have moved forward with plans for its permanent closure.

Locals in the village south of Huntly mourned the fact their “lovely little school will be closed forever” as they called for action months ago.

Clatt School. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

But a council report states: “No families expressed an interest in their children enrolling at the school for the 2023/24 session.

“No pupils have enrolled at Clatt School for the 2024/25 session.”

Education officer Maxine Booth told the committee: “We value our rural schools.

“We just have too many of them…”

Easterfield School goes out with a whimper amid Aberdeenshire school closures

When public talks on the potential closure of Easterfield School, near Turriff, were arranged this year, nobody turned up.

The council will now move forward with plans to shut it.

It comes as no children have attended the rural school since 2021.

Easterfield School near Turriff is in the Aberdeenshire school closures. Image: DC Thomson

However, officials pledged to make sure the building was looked after as new uses are sought for it.

Councillor Louise McAllister said: “These schools are the heart of villages and small towns.

“People feel quite attached when they pass a school, and they don’t like to see it covered in weeds.”

Fisherford School officially closes after 90 years

Despite having capacity for 30 pupils, Fisherford School near Fyvie has lain empty since 2021.

The building, which dates back to 1932, will now be officially closed with children going to Rayne North School instead.

Fisherford School. Image: DC Thomson

Councillor Jenny Nicol said she hopes the site can find a community use in the future.

She added: “This is a deeply sad decision.. While acknowledging the closure has been done with care, and for educational benefits.”

Anne Simpson added: “Even people who were there 50 years ago feel very attached to their schools.”

Tullynessle School to close – but could nursery have future?

There were some concerns about the closure at Tullynessle – primarily to do with the nursery being included in the plans to shelve the school.

Council policy states that if a school is mothballed then the nursery automatically is too, regardless of its roll.

Tullynessle School. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Councillors heard from chairwoman of the Tullynessle Parent Action Committee, Silvia Hufstetler, who broke down just how much impact this aspect of the mothballing could have.

Mrs Hufstetler said that “many of our families already had their youngest ready to go” to the nursery when they heard of the plans.

Parents of children at Tullynessle School nursery. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

She also added that she knew “families cutting down on working hours” to make sure their children could attend the nearest nursery.

Councillor Louise McAllister called for a report to be looked into immediately.

All councillors agreed to this, and education bosses will go back to the drawing board to figure out a plan, which they say could take as long as 10 months.

The nursery was at 70% capacity and due to be full by 2025, with  36 families interested in putting their kids there.

How school roll tumbled in five years

A report on the school side of things paints a different picture.

It states: “Officers have closely monitored the roll at Tullynessle School for a number of years.

“In 2018 the school had a roll of 21 pupils, declining to 13 pupils on the roll in 2023. On 15 April 2024 the roll at Tullynessle School was 13 pupils.”

By April it emerged that this year it would stand at just eight, and pupils were instead sent to Keig as the mothballing process got under way.

Could there be more Aberdeenshire school closures?

Aberdeenshire Council’s education boss Laurence Findlay told the meeting that other parents with children at smaller schools need not fear about their future.

“Aberdeenshire is a large rural area and we will always have rural schools,” he said.

“Rural education is really important.

“But demography changes and patterns of behaviour change. Parents make different choices about education.”

Aberdeenshire Council director of education Laurence Findlay. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

What do you think of the future of rural schools? Let us know in our comments section below

How does mothballing work?

Mr Findlay explained that mothballing is a “safeguard”, for when a school roll drops and parents choose to send their children to more populated primaries.

He added that this can sometimes happen quite rapidly, as rolls plunge towards the “trigger” point for mothballing when the number reaches just eight children.

Officials stressed that “mothballing” does not strictly mean the school will never reopen.

It means that schools will be closed for two years, in case the potential roll bounces back to higher than that minimum number.

Read more about the Aberdeenshire school closures: 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The LEZ has resulted in a huge number of fines. Image: DCT Media
Council offers explanation on why Aberdeen LEZ launch fines outnumber Glasgow and Edinburgh
Richard Polignano admitted two offences when he appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Pinterest.
Oil worker who crashed into sign refused to be breathalysed and gave police middle…
Police stationed at Rosehill Court. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man in dock on murder charge after Rosehill Court slashing victim dies
Jacek Dembinski died from injuries sustained during an incident at Rosehill Court in Aberdeen. Image: Police Scotland/Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
'He'll be missed by all': Family tribute after man stabbed at Aberdeen high-rise dies
Cannabis leaves of a plant on a dark background
Aberdeen gas engineer jailed over £300,000 cannabis haul
The Aberdeenshire Homebase will close and be turned into a Sainsbury's. Image: Google Maps
Aberdeenshire Homebase to close and become Sainsbury's supermarket
St Nicholas Kirk - East Kirk.
New owners reveal fears about derelict St Nicholas Kirk 'proving inviting to youths breaking…
June 29, 2020, Brazil. In this photo illustration the Facebook logo seen displayed on a smartphone; Shutterstock ID 1766040956; purchase_order: Dundee Live - The Courier; job: News; 582e630d-b854-4f77-bcaa-f43743fe6b99
Facebook scammer drove from England to Aberdeen to rip off sellers
Breaking news logo
Motorcyclist, 70, in critical condition after crash at Gordonstown
Screenshot of Princes Street in Inverurie
Hunt for 'man with blonde ponytail' after thousands of pounds taken in Inverurie con…

Conversation