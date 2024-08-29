Flats in former west end offices go on the market after £1m street revamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Flats in former west end offices go on the market after £1m street revamp

The developers called the street "a masterpiece".

By Jamie Sinclair
The luxury flats have gone up for sale. Image: ASPC.
The luxury flats have gone up for sale. Image: ASPC.

The first flats on Bon Accord Crescent have gone up for sale after a £1 million revamp.

Property firm City Restoration Project (CRP), run by brothers Darren and Dean Gowans, spent over a year transforming the former offices into apartments.

Designed by Archibald Simpson in 1823, the buildings have returned to their original purpose of homes.

The crown of the collection of flats is the incredible penthouse at 1D Bon Accord Crescent.

The penthouse at Bon Accord Crescent is a real eye-catcher. Image: ASPC.

1A Bon Accord Crescent has an elegant and modern feel that still pays homage to its roots.

The entrance to 1A Bon Accord Crescent. Image: Aberdein Considine.

The curved street was described as a “masterpiece” by the Gowan brothers.

City higher-ups have praised the project for revitalising the city center and making it a better place to live.

Inside Bon Accord Crescent penthouse

The Penthouse at Bon Accord Crescent features 3 bedrooms with the third offering the versatility to be used as a home office.

ASPC has listed the property for offers over £390,000.

With the master bedroom being an ensuite, the other two are serviced by the main bathroom.

The bedrooms have a very modern design with plenty of storage space.

An open-plan lounge through to the kitchen and dining area makes for a spacious feel to the penthouse.

Here you can also access the luxury terrace with exceptional views of the city.

Heading up the stairs, you are met with a breath-taking window, with an eye-catching design.

This is where the third bedroom is located which has currently been set up as an office.

A laundry room is also accessible from the hallway, out of sight of the main reception.

The master bedroom of the penthouse. Image: ASPC.
The window by the staircase is a key feature of the flat. Image: ASPC.
The open-plan nature of the apartment gives a spacious feel. Image: ASPC.
The lounge has a nice modern look. Image: ASPC.
The two other bedrooms are serviced by the main bathroom. Image: ASPC.

Luxury flat hits market for £275k

1A Bon Accord Crescent is well-equipped with 2 bedrooms, one of which has an en suite and a primary bathroom.

Located in Aberdeen City centre, it has been listed for £275,000 by Aberdein Considine

The bathrooms come with marble features, thus adding to the luxurious feel of the home.

The bright and modern lounge area feeds into the open-plan kitchen and dining space.

A laundry room is tucked away just off from the main living space.

The home offers a spacious and modern living space. Image: Aberdein Considine.
The stunning master bedroom. Image: Aberdein Considine.
The flat had been revamped as part of a project by CRP. Image : Aberdein Considine.
The bathrooms have a premium feel. Image : Aberdein Considine.

With a focus on technology, a video intercom, LED mood lighting, and a multi-room system linked to a main entertainment hub have all been installed.

The hallway as you enter the building features access to all the rooms and the private courtyard space.

Outside, the charming patio area will make for a great space to have guests around or for some relaxation.

The patio makes for a nice spot. Image: Aberdein Considine.

Private and secluded off-street parking is available for both homes as well as permitted on-street parking.

Conversation