Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Emergency services called to crash involving motorcycle on A952

The incident occurred just before 5pm on Thursday evening near Clola.

By Ross Hempseed
Police and fire are on scene. Image: Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Emergency services were called to a crash involving a motorcycle on the A952 near Clola this evening.

The crash occurred just before 5pm on Thursday, August 29, and involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Police, fire and ambulance were all dispatched to the scene on the A952 Mintlaw to Toll of Birness road near the small hamlet of Clola.

Images from the scene show a motorcycle on the back of a recovery vehicle as well as police and ambulance vehicles.

It is yet unknown if there were any injuries sustained due to the crash.

Two fire appliances were deployed to the scene and left the scene shortly after 5.15pm.

The road remained open and police were directing traffic around the scene while the vehicles were recovered.

Police have been contacted for comment on this incident.

