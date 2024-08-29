Duncan Ferguson agrees to a substantial wage cut at Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson has taken an additional 40% pay cut to further boost stability at the League One club.

Speaking the day after consultant Alan Savage struck a deal to guide ICT away from the dangers of administration, Ferguson revealed he has also dug deep to help the Highlanders.

The 52-year-old signed a three-year contract when he replaced Billy Dodds at the-then Championship side last September.

It is believed Ferguson was on a salary of £3,000 per week when he arrived at Caley Thistle, which was then reduced to £2,000.

It is understood he has since agreed another drop in wages to £1,200 per week.

‘I will always try to help the club’

When asked whether he was forced to cut his wages, he said: “I didn’t have to do anything and it had nothing to do with relegation.

“I have taken a big pay cut of 40% in the last couple of days to help the club and, more importantly, to help the staff at the club.

“It is a big reduction on my wage to try and help the club.

“I’ll always be here to help the staff at the club and I’ll always try to help the club, 100%.”

Conditions ‘toughest of my career’

Ferguson admitted the off-the-field issues at Caley Thistle as the club battled against the threat of administration has made life hugely challenging.

The ICT boss has been shaping a youthful squad as they adjust to life in League One.

Just one tiny example is the squad having to shift its training times regularly to work around an available physio, because the club don’t have one – and are recruiting for one right now.

Ferguson said: “It has been tough. The conditions I’ve worked under have been the toughest of my career.

“It is the toughest I’ve ever seen or ever heard of in football, really, at any other club.

“The structure behind me has not been good. It has not been good for me and it has not been good for the players.

“For me, it is all about player care – looking after the players as best we possibly can.

“That’s not really happened.”

‘We’ve done the best we possibly can’

When asked about the physio and backroom set-up over revent times, he added: “Look, we’ve not had a physio.

“The club, to be fair, have been trying to get physios in ad hoc and our training regime has had to revolve around the availability of physios.

“If we can get a physio to come in at 2pm, we train at 2pm. It’s not been great.

“I could talk about lots of other things like sports science. We’ve not had any of that.

“Things like GPS trackers, there’s nothing like that.

“But it is what it’s been. I’ve had to work under these conditions with the players and the players, to be fair, have made the best of it.

“They’ve cracked on and been very professional. We’ve done the best we possibly can. It’s not ideal.”

Boss calls for full backing for side

On the park, ICT – with three draws and one loss from their opening four League One games – are after their first victory when third-top Queen of the South come calling on Saturday.

The Doonhamers are the division’s only other full-time outfit and have ambitions to return to the Championship after a few years down a level.

Ferguson is calling on fans to get right behind his players and back them until the final whistle.

He said: “I am always hopeful the fans will come and support the team.

“Hopefully, with the stability of the club now Alan Savage has come in will help see them come through the turnstiles.

“Most importantly, the fans can support the team positively.

“It will be a really tough game, and we will need the fans, not just in the first five-to-10 minutes, but right through to the 90th minute.

“We need them on board and hopefully we can get three points for them.”

County’s Ewan is ‘not just for cover’

Inverness, who are still keen on taking 18-year-old Aberdeen forward Alfie Bavidge on loan, have added Ross County defender Connall Ewan to their ranks on a season-long loan deal.

The centre-half impressed on loan at Elgin City in League Two last year and has spent time with Forres Mechanics in the Highland League.

Ferguson said: “He will come in at the weekend and he’s not just cover – he can force his way into the team.

“He’s in the local area and we think he will be a good addition to the squad.”

Blow for Bray after hip flexor injury

A knee injury keeps on-loan Dundee United keeper Jack Newman out for another three to four weeks, which is the same timescale for midfielder Luis Longstaff, who is awaiting news on a scan for his thigh injury.

A fresh blow for ICT is that right-sided defender/midfielder Keith Bray is out for two to three weeks with a hip flexor issue.