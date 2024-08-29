Duncan Ferguson agrees to a substantial wage cut at Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Duncan Ferguson agrees to a substantial wage cut at Caley Thistle

The Inverness boss is thought to have seen his salary dip by 60% since he joined the club last September.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Caley Thistle boss Duncan Ferguson has taken an additional 40% pay cut to further boost stability at the League One club.

Speaking the day after consultant Alan Savage struck a deal to guide ICT away from the dangers of administration, Ferguson revealed he has also dug deep to help the Highlanders.

The 52-year-old signed a three-year contract when he replaced Billy Dodds at the-then Championship side last September.

It is believed Ferguson was on a salary of £3,000 per week when he arrived at Caley Thistle, which was then reduced to £2,000.

It is understood he has since agreed another drop in wages to £1,200 per week.

Former ICT chairman Alan Savage has been overseeing a financial overhaul, helping to save the club from going into administration. Image: SNS

‘I will always try to help the club’

When asked whether he was forced to cut his wages, he said: “I didn’t have to do anything and it had nothing to do with relegation.

“I have taken a big pay cut of 40% in the last couple of days to help the club and, more importantly, to help the staff at the club.

“It is a big reduction on my wage to try and help the club.

“I’ll always be here to help the staff at the club and I’ll always try to help the club, 100%.”

Conditions ‘toughest of my career’

Ferguson admitted the off-the-field issues at Caley Thistle as the club battled against the threat of administration has made life hugely challenging.

The ICT boss has been shaping a youthful squad as they adjust to life in League One.

Just one tiny example is the squad having to shift its training times regularly to work around an available physio, because the club don’t have one – and are recruiting for one right now.

Ferguson said: “It has been tough. The conditions I’ve worked under have been the toughest of my career.

“It is the toughest I’ve ever seen or ever heard of in football, really, at any other club.

“The structure behind me has not been good. It has not been good for me and it has not been good for the players.

“For me, it is all about player care – looking after the players as best we possibly can.

“That’s not really happened.”

‘We’ve done the best we possibly can’

When asked about the physio and backroom set-up over revent times, he added: “Look, we’ve not had a physio.

“The club, to be fair, have been trying to get physios in ad hoc and our training regime has had to revolve around the availability of physios.

“If we can get a physio to come in at 2pm, we train at 2pm. It’s not been great.
“I could talk about lots of other things like sports science. We’ve not had any of that.

“Things like GPS trackers, there’s nothing like that.

“But it is what it’s been. I’ve had to work under these conditions with the players and the players, to be fair, have made the best of it.

“They’ve cracked on and been very professional. We’ve done the best we possibly can. It’s not ideal.”

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Caley Jags gaffer Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS

Boss calls for full backing for side

On the park, ICT – with three draws and one loss from their opening four League One games – are after their first victory when third-top Queen of the South come calling on Saturday.

The Doonhamers are the division’s only other full-time outfit and have ambitions to return to the Championship after a few years down a level.

Ferguson is calling on fans to get right behind his players and back them until the final whistle.

He said: “I am always hopeful the fans will come and support the team.

“Hopefully, with the stability of the club now Alan Savage has come in will help see them come through the turnstiles.

“Most importantly, the fans can support the team positively.

“It will be a really tough game, and we will need the fans, not just in the first five-to-10 minutes, but right through to the 90th minute.

“We need them on board and hopefully we can get three points for them.”

Connall Ewan has signed up for the season at Inverness, moving on loan from Ross County. Image: Courtesy of Caley Thistle FC

County’s Ewan is ‘not just for cover’

Inverness, who are still keen on taking 18-year-old Aberdeen forward Alfie Bavidge on loan, have added Ross County defender Connall Ewan to their ranks on a season-long loan deal.

The centre-half impressed on loan at Elgin City in League Two last year and has spent time with Forres Mechanics in the Highland League.

Ferguson said: “He will come in at the weekend and he’s not just cover – he can force his way into the team.

“He’s in the local area and we think he will be a good addition to the squad.”

Blow for Bray after hip flexor injury

A knee injury keeps on-loan Dundee United keeper Jack Newman out for another three to four weeks, which is the same timescale for midfielder Luis Longstaff, who is awaiting news on a scan for his thigh injury.

A fresh blow for ICT is that right-sided defender/midfielder Keith Bray is out for two to three weeks with a hip flexor issue.

 

More from Caley Thistle

Connall Ewan is looking forward to life in League One with Inverness. Image: Courtesy of Caley Thistle FC
Caley Thistle sign Ross County defender Connall Ewan on loan
Club consultant and former chairman Alan Savage during an ICT press conference. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle 'SAVED' from threat of administration after amicable deal reached
Inverness' consultant and former chairman Alan Savage during Wednesday's press conference. Image: Rob Casey/SNS.
Caley Thistle’s last-gasp plea to avoid administration after losses of £1.7 million are revealed
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson
'Granny's carpet' - Duncan Ferguson slates Kelty Hearts' plastic pitch and says Caley Thistle…
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson is determined to make his young squad promotion contenders in League One. Image: SNS
Paul Chalk: Clear path for Duncan Ferguson to turn tide at Caley Thistle
Paul Allan at the stadium with his Caley Thistle training top on
Paul Allan eager to help Caley Thistle return to Championship after 'unlucky' relegation
Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson.
Duncan Ferguson seeks striker after Caley Thistle draw 0-0 at Kelty Hearts
Paul Allan at the stadium with his Caley Thistle training top on
Confirmed - Caley Thistle sign ex-Dunfermline Athletic midfielder Paul Allan
An offer from Ketan Makwana's company Seventy7 Ventures was accepted by the Caley Thistle board but the deal has now collapsed. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
REVEALED: The trail of destruction left behind by the 'fantasist' investor who nearly got…
3
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Duncan Ferguson grateful for Sir Alex Ferguson's backing at Caley Thistle

Conversation