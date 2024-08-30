New venues revealed as Doors Open Day returns to Aberdeen

Aberdeen City is to take part in Scotland’s largest free festival celebrating places and stories, new and old.

Doors Open Days Festival will take place in Aberdeen City on September 7 and 8.

With 18 new venues and over 50 in total, there will be something for everyone to do.

The festival, which is in its 35th year, offers free access to sites and events across Scotland.

A free circular bus route will make sure people can access all the attractions in the city during the festival.

Doors Open Days return to Aberdeen City

Doors Open Days ensures that Scotland’s built and cultural heritage is made accessible to everyone living in and visiting the country.

Guided tours, exhibitions, and interactive activities will educate and inspire visitors.

Creativity and talent will be celebrated throughout with some special events like talks from local artists and historians.

Aberdeen has an exciting programme of events and activities.

The safe area of the Port of Aberdeen will be accessible to the public, where they can take pictures and learn more about the port in person.

Station House Media Unit (shmu) will be running creative music, radio, and podcast taster sessions.

The Belmont Community Cinema will be displaying the architect’s visualisation for the refurbishment.

At Art Deco Bon Accord Baths visitors can hear about the project and its progress.

These are just some of the incredible events that will run throughout the two-day festival.

18 new venues participating

Volunteer Regional Coordinator, Seonaidh Baker said: “Doors Open Day has had a presence in Aberdeen for 30 years now.

“It is always such an interesting and exciting weekend of discovering new places and returning to more well-known iconic buildings that are immersed in history.”

Director of Scottish Civic Trust, Doors Open Days national coordinator, Joe Traynor, said: “Doors Open Days offers visitors the opportunity to play ‘tourist’ in their own town for free, as they uncover new experiences and revisit old favourites right on their doorstep.

“This year, we hope our visitors take this opportunity to make new memories with their friends and families, while they celebrate the stories that have shaped Scotland.’’

Here are all the new venues for this year’s Aberdeen City Doors Open Days:

The Belmont Cinema

Aberdeen Science Centre

Music Hall

Grays School of Art

Port of Aberdeen

Aberdeen Art Centre

shmu

Aberdeen Family History Society

Aberdeen Town House Civic Rooms

Devana Parish Church Holburn

Aberdeen Synagogue

Fountainhall Church at the Stocket

Aberdeen Sheriff and Justice of the Peace Court

Foutainhall Church Centre

Artist exhibition: Esther Helfon at Union Terrace

Artist exhibition: Ionut Stefan at Union Terrace

Artist exhibition: kooperator.space at The Academy

Society of Advocates Library

Find out more about the full list of events and activities that will be on at Aberdeen City Centre Doors Open Days here.