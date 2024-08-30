New venues revealed as Doors Open Day returns to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New venues revealed as Doors Open Day returns to Aberdeen

18 new locations have been added to the event.

By Jamie Sinclair
The public will be given rare access to the Port of Aberdeen.
The public will be given rare access to the Port of Aberdeen.

Aberdeen City is to take part in Scotland’s largest free festival celebrating places and stories, new and old.

Doors Open Days Festival will take place in Aberdeen City on September 7 and 8.

With 18 new venues and over 50 in total, there will be something for everyone to do.

The festival, which is in its 35th year, offers free access to sites and events across Scotland.

A free circular bus route will make sure people can access all the attractions in the city during the festival.

Doors Open Days return to Aberdeen City

Doors Open Days ensures that Scotland’s built and cultural heritage is made accessible to everyone living in and visiting the country.

Guided tours, exhibitions, and interactive activities will educate and inspire visitors.

Creativity and talent will be celebrated throughout with some special events like talks from local artists and historians.

Aberdeen has an exciting programme of events and activities.

The safe area of the Port of Aberdeen will be accessible to the public, where they can take pictures and learn more about the port in person.

Station House Media Unit (shmu) will be running creative music, radio, and podcast taster sessions.

Exterior of Belmont Cinema.
Belmont Cinema will be sharing their plans going forward. Image: Kenny Elrick

The Belmont Community Cinema will be displaying the architect’s visualisation for the refurbishment.

At Art Deco Bon Accord Baths visitors can hear about the project and its progress.

These are just some of the incredible events that will run throughout the two-day festival.

18 new venues participating

Volunteer Regional Coordinator, Seonaidh Baker said: “Doors Open Day has had a presence in Aberdeen for 30 years now.

“It is always such an interesting and exciting weekend of discovering new places and returning to more well-known iconic buildings that are immersed in history.”

Aberdeen Music Hall.
Music, comedy and artistry will be on offer at the music hall. Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Media
shmu will be offering some taster sessions. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aerial view of Gray's School of Art
Gray’s School of Art will host some exhibitions and workshops. Image: Gray’s School of Art

Director of Scottish Civic Trust, Doors Open Days national coordinator, Joe Traynor, said: “Doors Open Days offers visitors the opportunity to play ‘tourist’ in their own town for free, as they uncover new experiences and revisit old favourites right on their doorstep.

“This year, we hope our visitors take this opportunity to make new memories with their friends and families, while they celebrate the stories that have shaped Scotland.’’

Here are all the new venues for this year’s Aberdeen City Doors Open Days:

  • The Belmont Cinema
  • Aberdeen Science Centre
  • Music Hall
  • Grays School of Art
  • Port of Aberdeen
  • Aberdeen Art Centre
  • shmu
  • Aberdeen Family History Society
  • Aberdeen Town House Civic Rooms
  • Devana Parish Church Holburn
  • Aberdeen Synagogue
  • Fountainhall Church at the Stocket
  • Aberdeen Sheriff and Justice of the Peace Court
  • Foutainhall Church Centre
  • Artist exhibition: Esther Helfon at Union Terrace
  • Artist exhibition: Ionut Stefan at Union Terrace
  • Artist exhibition: kooperator.space at The Academy
  • Society of Advocates Library

Find out more about the full list of events and activities that will be on at Aberdeen City Centre Doors Open Days here.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Caroline Wilkinson, a retired German teacher, who taught John Swinney at school in Edinburgh.
John Swinney’s ex teacher gives him an 'F' over Peterhead gas power station plan
To go with story by Emma Grady. Court picture of Darren Harty Picture shows; court picture of Darren Harty . court picture of Darren Harty . SpinDrift Date; 30/08/2024
Ex-lawyer convicted of dark web plot to kill former Aberdeen prosecutor
Aberdeen Lynx in action against Belfast Giants in 2021. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Linx Ice Arena: 'I want fans to feel like they could be in…
Payment systems at the car park are not in operation. Image: Scott Baxyer
Union Square car park payment system crashes
Scene of crash on B9001
Two taken to hospital after four-vehicle crash between Inverurie and Rothienorman
A Morrisons supermarket sign.
Morrisons AXES Stonehaven supermarket plans
Nathan Sim was told by Judge Graham Buchanan that a prison sentence was 'inevitable'. Image: DC Thomson.
Court considers life-long restriction order for Aberdeen gunpoint rapist
Aberdeen Sheriff Court where men will appear after drugs discovered at Aberdeenshire farm
Drunk who assaulted dad, 84, now on pocket money to curb drinking
A 'Move More' class run by Sport Aberdeen, Macmillan Cancer Support and Maggie's Centre Aberdeen for people diagnosed with cancer. A 'Move More' class run by Sport Aberdeen, Macmillan Cancer Support and Maggie's Centre Aberdeen for people diagnosed with cancer. Image: Sport Aberdeen
'Take two pills and go to spin class': Aberdeen leisure chief's vision for GPs…
Police and fire are on scene. Image: Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Emergency services called to crash involving motorcycle on A952

Conversation